Wayne Rooney has been sacked by Birmingham City after 83 days in charge. Rooney lost nine of his 15 matches with the final straw being their 3-0 defeat by Leeds. The former Manchester United and England striker asked for patience to allow the team to adapt to his style of play but ultimately he was unable to have a positive impact. Following the news, Rooney said: ‘Football is a results business – and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be. However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed.’