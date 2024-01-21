





Rory McIlroy is off to a hot start in 2024. Now the question is if he can maintain his momentum through the spring and capture the elusive prize that he’s been missing for 10 years.

A week after letting a victory slip away at the Dubai Invitational and finishing second, McIlroy overcame a two-shot deficit on Sunday to defend his Hero Dubai Desert Classic title, shooting a final-round 70 at Emirates Golf Club. It was his fourth victory at the tournament, the most of any player.

McIlroy has said he plans to play more this spring as a buildup to the Masters, the only major separating him from a career Grand Slam. His last of four major victories was in 2014 at the PGA Championship.

He trailed third-round leader Cameron Young by two and held a four-shot lead halfway through the round before Adrian Meronk made it interesting with two late birdies to close the gap to one.

The victory is McIlroy’s 17th on the DP World Tour to go with 24 on the PGA Tour. He was 10 shots back of Young through 36 holes before shooting a 63 on Saturday.

“It’s a great start to the season,” McIlroy said. “I started well last year with the win here. It’s a great platform to build from. I know I’m playing good golf. There’s still a couple of misses off the tee left. One got me on 18 last week. I missed a tee shot left on 13 today which sort of cost me a shot, and then one on 16, as well, which nearly cost me a shot and made a good par there.

“A couple little things still to work on but these weeks are great. You learn a ton from them, and obviously great to get the competition and come out on top as well.”

McIlroy will return to the PGA Tour in two weeks at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, one of eight signature events on the PGA Tour. He skipped the first one two weeks ago at the Sentry in Hawaii. He is also expected to play the Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational in the coming weeks.







