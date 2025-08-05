A vegetation fire ignited in the Santa Rosa Mountains in Riverside County on Monday afternoon, burning 1,200 acres by nightfall and prompting evacuation orders in nearby rural communities.

The blaze, dubbed the Rosa fire, was reported around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 74 east of the Santa Rosa Truck Trail in the mountains between Palm Desert and Anza, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Three-hundred firefighting personnel were deployed to the incident, which was burning at a moderate rate of spread and was 0% contained Monday night.

Evacuation orders were issued for households in and near the communities of Ribbonwood, Pinyon Pines and Alpine Village, while evacuation warnings were issued in Pinyon Crest. A map of affected areas can be seen here.

Care and reception centers were established at the Anza Community Center and the Palm Desert Community Center, while animal evacuation centers were opened at the San Jacinto Animal Shelter and Coachella Valley Animal Campus.

Forty-nine engines, five dozers, four water tenders and two helicopters were assigned to combat the blaze, according to Cal Fire.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory for the Coachella Valley and parts of the Santa Clarita Valley as a result of smoke from the Rosa fire as well as the 72,460-acre Gifford fire in the Los Padres National Forest and the 348-acre Gold fire in the San Bernardino National Forest. Residents are advised to avoid or limit outdoor activity.