WASHINGTON — The Russian space agency Roscosmos has hailed the first face-to-face meeting between its leader and the head of NASA in almost seven years while NASA largely ignored the event.

To continue reading this article: Register now and get

3 free articles every month. You’ll also receive our weekly SpaceNews This Week newsletter every Friday. Opt-out at any time. Sign in to an existing account Get unlimited access to

SpaceNews.com now. As low as $5 per week* Cancel anytime. Sales tax may apply. No refunds. (*Billed quarterly) See all subscription options