The legendary comedian Roseanne Barr is teaming up with an anti-woke firm for a new show on Elon Musk’s platform that is known as X.

I couldn’t be more excited to start a show right here on X!@elonmusk has said that “Comedy is legal” on his site. We will certainly be taking advantage of that! Thank you to @officialpsq for standing up for the first amendment! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Zpsrj1sPLh — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 4, 2023

Barr’s New Anti-Woke Show

The New York Post reported that Barr, 70, has signed a six-figure deal with the online marketplace PublicSq, which has described itself as Amazon for conservatives.

“We’re followers of Elon and it’s pretty evident to us that whatever we want goes,” Barr said. “It’s a great way for people to fight back against totalitarianism.”

“Elon’s push since he bought Twitter is all about free speech — he stands by comedy, which is a crucial part of the First Amendment,” added Barr’s son Jake Pentland, who went on to say that the show will be “funnier than programs on other platforms” since X is “the only platform that allows free speech.”

The show is set to premiere later in August, and sources say that it will be least a half hour long and air monthly, adding that it may involve a written monologue or sketch comedy. Given how much Barr is known for her outspoken ways, the show sounds perfect for a social media platform run by a free speech absolutist like Musk.

Roseanne Barr will team with an anti-woke retail company to launch a show on Elon Musk’s rebranded platform X. Barr, 70, was signed to a six-figure deal by Publicsq, an online marketplace that counts Donald Trump Jr. as an advisor and investor and bills itself as Amazon for… pic.twitter.com/LHQUQDDPTW — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 4, 2023

PublicSq: Online Marketplace For Conservatives

PublicSq counts Donald Trump Jr. as an investor and advisor, and since going public via SPAC last month, it’s gotten a reputation for being anti-woke in nature.

In order for businesses to get on Publicsq, they must commit to values like “freedom,” “family,” and “the Constitution.” The board of directors of the company includes conservative personalities as Republican Arizona US Senate nominee Blake Masters, Vice President Mike Pence’s former chief of staff Nick Ayers, and the founder and CEO of Farvahar Partners Omeed Malik.

PublicSq has made a point of standing by famous figures who have been “canceled” by popular culture. Earlier this year, it stepped up at the last minute to sponsor a charity event hosted by Buffalo Bills player Jordan Poyer after others pulled out upon learning that it would be held on a golf course owned by the former President Donald Trump.

That’s why it came as no surprise when PublicSq CEO Michael Seifert announced that his firm was teaming up with Barr, who was infamously “cancelled” back in 2018 for posting a tweet about Barack Obama’s former advisor Valerie Jarrett that the left labeled as racist. The backlash resulted in Barr losing everything, with ABC cancelling the reboot of her sitcom “Roseanne” before rebranding it as “The Conners” and killing off her character.

“PublicSq proudly stands for free speech and against the cancellation of dissenting voices,” Seifert said. “We are beyond excited to partner with Roseanne Barr on her new monthly special. PublicSq will continue to honor America’s free speech values that so many corporate behemoths ignore.”

While other companies like Target are paying for their employees’ abortions, PublicSq company CEO Michael Seifert has announced $5,000 to any of their employees who have a baby, or adopt. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZPlLKuA3HK — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) June 22, 2023

Barr Refuses To Go Away Quietly

Daily Mail reported that Barr launched her comeback earlier this year with her standup comedy special “Cancel This!,” which premiered on Fox Nation back in February.

“They didn’t do it to anyone else in Hollywood, although they always [mention] Dave Chappelle and Louis C.K.,” she said at the time. “Well, Louis C.K. did lose everything, but he committed an actual [offense]. And Dave Chappelle was protected by Netflix.”

“I’m the only person who’s lost everything, whose life’s work was stolen, stolen by people who I thought loved me. And there was silence,” she continued. “There was no one in Hollywood really defending me publicly.”

Roseanne Barr is back and she’s un-PC as ever! Love it Roseanne, give ’em hell! pic.twitter.com/muKgxG4DnK — DailyNoah.com (@DailyNoahNews) February 10, 2023

Barr is one of the few people in Hollywood who hasn’t been shy about expressing her conservative views, so her voice is needed now more than ever. We can’t wait to see her new anti-woke show when it premieres later this month!