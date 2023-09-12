Roseanne Barr is threatening to leave YouTube after accusing the social media platform of being communist.

Barr Rips YouTube

Newsweek reported that Barr, who has 374,000 subscribers on YouTube, took to the social media platform back in June to launch “The Roseanne Barr Podcast,” which she used to tackle “Hollywood, politicians, brainwashed Americans and the fat acceptance movement.”

Before the thirteenth episode of her podcast dropped last week, Barr took to X, which was formerly known as Twitter, to admit that she was considering quitting YouTube altogether.

“Newsletter sign up call,” she wrote. “I’ll probably be leaving YouTube after their constant and absolute bulls***—sign up if you want to keep in touch and updated. Thanks again!”

When one user responded by claiming that Barr was “heavily shadowbanned” on YouTube, she replied by saying that “YouTube is a joke.”

Another user told Barr that YouTube “will censor the c*** out of you being conservative,” to which she responded, “Yes, they don’t pay enough for me to pay for the studio and the people working on the podcast.”

“I don’t want to lose money I’ve already been divorced a bunch,” added Barr, who has been married and divorced three times.

Barr later shared a link to her podcast episode along with the caption, “Enjoy before I leave commie YouTube!”

Barr’s Comeback

This podcast was meant to be Barr’s comeback after she was targeted by cancel culture back in 2018 for tweeting that the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby,” referring to Barack Obama’s former advisor Valerie Jarrett. The tweet was declared to be racist because Jarrett is black, something that Barr claimed to be unaware of.

ABC fired back by canceling Barr’s sitcom “Roseanne” before bringing it back with the rest of the cast without her and killing off her character while renaming the show “The Conners.”

Daily Mail reported that Barr began her comeback earlier this year with her standup comedy special “Cancel This!,” which premiered on Fox Nation back in February.

“They didn’t do it to anyone else in Hollywood, although they always [mention] Dave Chappelle and Louis C.K.,” she said at the time. “Well, Louis C.K. did lose everything, but he committed an actual [offense]. And Dave Chappelle was protected by Netflix.”

“I’m the only person who’s lost everything, whose life’s work was stolen, stolen by people who I thought loved me. And there was silence,” she continued. “There was no one in Hollywood really defending me publicly.”

Barr Slams ‘Woke’ Left

Barr also used her special to bash the “woke” left and their obsession with gender.

“These people, they have no concept of reality. They’ve been living in a bubble forever. Asking questions have nothing to do with the real world,” she said. “‘What is my gender, mom? What is my gender?’ Your gender is, get a job. That’s your gender.”

“What are they thinking? Ask a – what is a woman? They don’t know that? That one they’re asking all the time. What is a woman? I’ll tell you what a woman is. A woman is me,” she continued. “That’s what a woman is, okay? A woman is someone who cleans up everybody else’s s***. That’s what a woman is.”

“A woman is somebody whose boobs hang down to her knees with a prolapsed uterus from giving birth to five ungrateful little privileged b******s that have never had to work for anything in their whole damn life,” Barr concluded. “My pronouns are, kiss my a**.”

Barr is one of the few celebrities out there that is not afraid to speak her mind and fight back against wokeness, so it's no wonder that a leftwing platform like YouTube would want to censor her.