Rouble recovers after Russia turns screws on exporters The rouble seems to like it and has strengthened a bit, to 93.8 per dollar. Here’s more from Bloomberg: Russia’s government will hold off on stiffening restrictions on the movement of capital and instead prepare recommendations for exporters to coax them into surrendering more of their foreign revenues to help stabilise the rouble. Following a meeting on Wednesday between President Vladimir Putin and top officials, authorities are now crafting informal measures of capital control, according to three people familiar with the discussions. Guidelines for large exporters are being prepared on an individual company basis and will go beyond mandating the sale of foreign proceeds to include hard-currency transfers such as dividend payments and loans, said the people, who requested anonymity to speak about deliberations that aren’t public. Putin was informed of the plans at the meeting that included central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, according to the Russian business daily Vedomosti. Despite the ruble’s gains this week, it’s still among the three worst performers in emerging markets, having lost about 22% since the beginning of the year. Updated at 05.46 EDT

Key events

York biotech Aptamer to cut jobs Aptamer Group, a York-based biotech that makes synthetic antibodies capable of binding to targets such as tumour cells, has raised £3.6m from investors and plans to lay off some people. It hopes to break even within two years. To that end, the firm intends to slash costs from £6.4m last year to £3.5m this year, partly through job cuts. It had about 60 people at the end of last year, when I visited their labs next to the university campus in York. Aptamer said: This reset of the cost base is expected to be completed by the end of September 2023 with a reduction in operational headcount to the level required to meet forecasted revenues over the next several years. The company explained: Since IPO [in late December 2021], Aptamer has found that whilst there is significant appetite for its technology, reaching and securing licensing agreements is taking much longer than anticipated and can be impacted by factors outside the Group’s control. The board has been reshuffled, with Stephen Hull becoming executive chairman, replacing Dr Ian Gilham. Co-founder Dr Arron Tolley now serves as chief technical officer while the other co-founder Dr David Bunka, is chief scientific officer. The company is looking for a new chief executive.

EY cuts pay and jobs – FT The accounting firm EY has reportedly told staff in the UK to expect lower pay rises and bonuses than last year, and will lay off some staff to save costs. The Financial Times reported that bonus pools will be smaller than last year and will be split among a smaller group; for some teams they will more than halve this year. The firm also prepares to axe more than 5% of its 2,300 strong financial services consulting practice, the newspaper reported. This is less than in the US, where EY is cutting 3,00 jobs. EY’s UK partners were paid a record of £803,000 on average in the financial year ended June 2022. A general view of the EY building in Sydney. Photograph: Dan Himbrechts/AAP Updated at 08.11 EDT

Norges Bank hikes rates to 4% Norway’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point to 4% this morning to try and bring inflation down, and signalled it would hike again in September. The move had been widely expected. A majority of economists are expecting rates to peak at 4.25% by the of the third quarter, in line with the Norges Bank’s projection. Central bank governor Ida Wolden Bache told Reuters: What we are signalling at today’s meeting is that most likely, if the economy evolves as projected, we will raise the policy rate in September Norway’s annual core inflation, excluding energy costs, was 6.4% in July, down from a record 7% in June. It has been above the bank’s 2% target since February last year. If the Norwegian krone is weaker than projected or pressures in the economy persist, the policy rate may have to rise to more than 4.25%, Norges Bank said. Governor of Norges Bank Ida Wolden Bache at the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal in June. Photograph: Horacio Villalobos/Corbis/Getty Images

Eurozone in €23bn trade surplus as Russia imports fall The eurozone swung back to a big trade surplus in June from a deficit 12 months earlier because imports from Russia and China fell sharply. The 20 nations sharing the euro posted a trade surplus of €23bn in June, compared with a deficit of €27.1bn in June 2022, according to the EU’s statistics office Eurostat. Exports edged 0.3% higher while imports fell by 17.7%. The improvement was mainly a result of a sharp decline in the trade deficit with Russia following western sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, and with China. The EU’s trade gap with Russia shrank to €8.7bn in the first six months of the year from €92.1bn a year earlier. With China, the trade deficit fell to €147.8bn from €189.3bn.

Gatwick airport strike called off after better pay offer Strike action by workers at Gatwick Airport has been called off after an improved pay offer. Members of Unite employed by the ground handling company Red Handling were due to strike tomorrow but they will now be balloted on the new offer. Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell said: Unite has been consistent from the outset, we believed that Red Handling could afford to make an improved offer and that proved to be the case. Our members will now decide whether the deal on the table meets their expectations. However, if workers reject the offer, strike action planned from 25 to 28 August will go ahead.

And the rouble continues to climb: now up more than 2% at 92.55 per dollar.

The rouble is now at 93.1 to the dollar, up 1.6% on the day.

Russia won’t tighten capital controls for now – reports Russia won’t tighten capital controls for the time being after officials reached an informal agreement with exporters to surrender more of their foreign revenues, Bloomberg News reported, citing the business daily Vedomosti. President Vladimir Putin discussed possible measures at a meeting that included Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, the newspaper said. Authorities opted to monitor exporters for now, instead of mandating stiffer restrictions on sales of foreign-currency proceeds. Russia won’t tighten capital controls for the time being after officials reached an informal agreement with exporters to surrender more of their foreign revenues, according to the business daily Vedomosti https://t.co/yYqca74UT6 — Bloomberg (@business) August 17, 2023

Hibaq Farah Detection tools being developed to combat the growing threat of deepfakes – realistic-looking false content – must use training datasets that are inclusive of darker skin tones to avoid bias, experts have warned. Most deepfake detectors are based on a learning strategy that depends largely on the dataset that is used for its training. It then uses AI to detect signs that may not be clear to the human eye. This can include monitoring blood flow and heart rate. However, these detection methods do not always work on people with darker skin tones, and if training sets do not contain all ethnicities, accents, genders, ages and skin-tone, they are open to bias, experts warned. Over the last couple of years, concerns have been raised by AI and deepfake detection experts who say bias is being built in these systems.

Severin Carrell A two-week strike due to hit a British munitions plant that supplies missiles to Ukraine has been suspended after the Ministry of Defence agreed to talks. Nearly 50 workers at the site at Beith, in Ayrshire, which assembles the Storm Shadow and Brimstone missiles, had been due to walk out for a fortnight next Monday in a long-running row over pay and bonuses. Strikes by GMB members were the first in the history of Defence Equipment & Support, the MoD agency that handles the military’s supplies, equipment and weapons and runs the Beith site.