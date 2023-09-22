Coreline Soft debuts in KOSDAQ

Early this week, Coreline Soft made its debut on the Korea Exchange’s secondary trading board KOSDAQ in South Korea.

Following this, the medical AI company said in a LinkedIn post that it will proceed in developing its product pipeline and expanding its solutions.

“In the rapidly evolving field of medical AI, we aim to solidify our leading position in the chest CT solution sector, enabling us to grow rapidly.”

Super app for medical students launched in India

Global higher education learning solutions provider Manipal Global Education Services has come up with a new super app for medical students.

Called Manipal MedAce, the mobile and cloud-based app provides curated supplementary materials for both medical learning and medical college exam preparation.

“We understand the pressure that comes with pursuing an MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, and Bachelor of Surgery) degree and preparing for a medical competitive exam. The constant juggling with endless exams, grappling with complex subjects, demands unwavering dedication. MedAce is designed and built to be a constant companion, a buddy and guide from the moment the learner steps into medical school till the day they take the NEET(National Eligibility Entrance Test) Postgraduate exam,” explained Preethi Frederick, Manipal MedAce head of product development and marketing.

Talking about the launch, Manipal Global managing director and CEO Ravi Panchanadan said: “With MedAce we’ve combined our 60-year expertise in delivering top-tier medical content using [the] latest digital technology in a user-friendly manner, which will engage with learners in a format they are comfortable with in their daily lives.”

Manipal Global is part of the Manipal Education and Medical Group, which also includes Manipal Hospitals.

Medmain pursues US expansion

Japanese medtech startup Medmain has been selected in an accelerator programme to enter the United States market.

In a press statement, the company announced that it has been selected for the US Market Gateway Accelerator for BioSciences and MedTech.

“We will take advantage of this opportunity to move forward with our business development in the US,” said Medmain, a startup that offers an AI-powered cloud system for supporting digital pathology called PidPort.