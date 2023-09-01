E-pharmacy MrMed scores half mil for expansion

Online pharmacy MrMed has raised $500,000 from a funding round led by the Tamil Nadu Emerging Sector Seed Fund.

According to a news report, the company will use its fresh funds to expand its team and reach out to more customers.

Launched in 2021, the pharmacy startup offers specialty medicines for cancer, heart disorders, and other critical health disorders. Its platform currently has over 50,000 users from over 2,000 locations across India.

Abbott launches vertigo support app in India

Abbott has brought its Vertigo Coach app to India, where nearly 10 million people live with this condition.

Available on both Android and iOS devices, the mobile app provides information and resources to help people with vertigo manage their condition.

It also allows users to schedule their medicine intake and is capable of providing automated push notifications and reminders.

Coreline Soft secures distribution deal in Switzerland

Coreline Soft, a medical AI company from South Korea, is further cementing its entry into Switzerland with a new strategic partnership.

Based on a press statement, it recently signed a distribution deal with medical device distributor HealthCare Konnect.

This comes a few weeks after Coreline Soft received a market clearance to sell its AVIEW suite of AI products in Switzerland, including its flagship software AVIEW LSC, an AI-powered lung nodule analysis solution.