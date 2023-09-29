Tend Health launches mobile primary care service

Primary healthcare provider Tend Health in New Zealand has gone live nationwide with its online service.

Available via the Tend mobile app, the online walk-in primary care service aims to “ensure access to timely and essential medical care,” a media release read.

“Our online walk-in primary care service is a direct response to the pressing need for immediate medical attention that falls outside the scope of routine GP appointments,” Tend Health co-CEO Cecilia Robinson explained the nationwide service launch.

HCF rolls out first QR-based insurance claiming, payments in Australia

Sydney-based private health insurer Hospitals Contribution Fund of Australia (HCF) has started rolling out QR-based digital membership cards.

The company claims to be the first in the country to allow insurance claiming on the spot using a QR code, which was developed in partnership with Health Industry Claims and Payments Service (HICAPS).

HCF members can now make claims at all new HICAPS Trinity payment terminals by scanning the QR code in their HCF My Membership app.

Nourish Baby app delivers digital pre-birth education via Personify Care

Personify Care has enabled Nourish Baby’s digital delivery of antenatal education and care to expectant parents.

The antenatal and early parenting education provider is the only online provider accredited by the Childbirth and Parenting Educators of Australia and the Australian Council of Healthcare Standards.

Meanwhile, the partnership also provides Personify Care customers with an option to embed the Nourish Baby education programme into their new or existing antenatal clinical workflow.