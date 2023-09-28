Rove, a new developer of full-service charging stations, broke ground today on its first charging station in Santa Ana, California, which will include 40 charging spots, a grocery store, indoor and outdoor seating, and a car wash.

We’ve seen EV charging come more and more into focus lately. The fast-charging experience is great for Teslas but can be spotty on other cars. And as EV sales grow, more EV chargers are needed to keep up, especially as EVs start to penetrate markets where people might not have access to home charging.

So we simply need more chargers, and preferably better charging experiences too, especially for non-Teslas. This is true on the road for road trips but also in densely populated areas where drivers might need a reliable place to charge away from home.

One way to improve charge experiences is to give drivers something to do while they’re charging. Since charging stops are longer than gas stops and the car can be left unattended, combining a charge stop with something else you were going to do anyway can improve time efficiency.

We’ve seen some really great charging stops, and it doesn’t take a whole lot to make a good experience for drivers. Give them some fresh air, a place for a snack and a bathroom break. Keep the place clean, and you’ve got yourself a great charging stop.

And so, Rove wants to provide that. Its “full-service” charger concept aims to give drivers a one-stop shop to get some things done while they wait for their car.

This means that Rove’s locations will include the following:

40 DC chargers at speeds of up to 350 kW with compatibility for every EV (NACS, CCS, and even a few CHAdeMO plugs)

Recharge by Gelson’s, a ~5,000-square-foot market (with meals and coffee)

24/7 indoor lounge with clean restrooms

Outdoor seating and Wi-Fi

Fenced areas so owners’ dogs can get a little exercise (at some locations)

Eco-friendly car wash that reclaims more than 80% of water used (at some locations)

The specifics may change from location to location, especially depending on what kind of services might be more in demand locally. For example, Corona will feature 12 larger-than-normal spaces that can fit vehicles up to class 6, accommodating last-mile delivery vehicles which are common in the Inland Empire’s logistics centers.

Also, Rove plans to install on-site solar and battery storage – this location will have 6MWh. The storage doesn’t just help to store solar power, but it also reduces peaks in electricity draw to help smooth out demand and prices.

“Recharge by Gelson’s” is a new concept that will locate smaller versions of its stores alongside Rove’s EV chargers. These stores will offer smaller selections with fresh meals, beverages, and grocery staples. So drivers will be able to do some lighter shopping trips or find something good to eat while they wait for their charge, letting drivers “recharge your car – and yourself.”

Gelson’s is a Southern California supermarket chain that typically situates itself in “upscale” neighborhoods. Its markets are known for high quality, but also high prices. That said, EV drivers may be willing to pay a little extra for the convenience of having fresh food available right on site as they charge. And Rove charging stations will have parking spots for non-chargers as well, so others can still make use of the services on the property without blocking a charger.

Rove CEO Nathan McDonnell says that he wants to offer “charging without the challenges.” As an EV driver himself, he’s encountered all the various problems that EV charging can involve and wants to offer solutions to all of them.

And Gelson’s CEO John Bagan, another EV driver, said that he looks forward to having a convenient, clean lounge to sit down and do some work while he charges, rather than being cramped in his car with no room for a laptop and having to resort to a phone hotspot.

This Santa Ana location is planned to open in the first half of next year. It’s the first of twenty planned locations around Southern California to break ground. Other announced locations include Corona, Torrance, Long Beach, Rancho Cucamonga, and Costa Mesa (where Rove is headquartered), which are about six months behind the Santa Ana location, and more locations will be announced soon.

The company would like to expand outside Southern California as well, but that won’t be possible for a couple years.