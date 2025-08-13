Malaysians have rallied to the defence of an ethnic Chinese shop owner who mistakenly hoisted the national flag upside down in front of his premises – an error that Malay hardliners claim is an insult to national pride.

Deliberate improper display of the flag – called the Jalur Gemilang or Glorious Stripes – often upside down, is a criminal offence, but accidental displays have in recent months been inflated into a national issue in Malaysia.

Critics say Malay nationalist groups often patrol the internet seeking the smallest signs of insults towards the country, normally by other ethnic minorities.

Across social media platforms, Malaysians joust over the repeated politicisation of this issue, saying patriotism is being used as a tool for political gain.

On Saturday, photos of an ethnic Chinese hardware shop owner mistakenly hoisting the flag upside down in front of his shop in Penang went viral. The 59-year-old man was arrested the same day after police received 16 reports nationwide regarding the case.

An ethnic Chinese trader accidentally hoists the national flag upside down in front of his hardware shop in Penang on Saturday. Photo: Handout

While the shopkeeper quickly corrected the error, Malaysia’s majority Malay Umno party has refused to let the matter slide, threatening to protest outside his shop.