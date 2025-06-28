



With most of Royal Caribbean’s newest and most popular cruise ships carrying around 6,000 passengers or more, many cruisers naturally worry that these ships will feel overcrowded.

Although Royal Caribbean has put a lot of careful thought into designing ship venues and layouts to maximize space and encourage good traffic flow, concerns about crowding in popular areas are certainly valid.

On any large cruise ship, peak times for meals, entertainment, and the pool deck can lead to overcrowding. But even the biggest Royal Caribbean cruise ships have some hidden spaces that offer respite.

Recently in the Royal Caribbean community on Reddit, several kind cruisers have generously shared tips on some of their favorite spots to escape the crowds on popular Royal Caribbean Oasis Class ships, as well as on Icon of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean cruisers reveal hidden-gem cruise ship spaces

Does your ideal cruise experience include a quiet deck space with open lounge chairs and ocean views? Some passengers sailing on Royal Caribbean’s Oasis Class ships have stumbled upon a hidden public lounge area on the deck 5 walking track near the Aqua Theater that offers unmatched relaxation.

“On the walking track all the way aft are some nice seats that not a lot of people use,” gerrygebhart wrote in a Reddit thread discussing Oasis of the Seas hidden gems.

Some cruisers also suggest enjoying the views of Central Park from public balcony-style hideaways tucked into the corners of deck 9 on Oasis and Allure of the Seas.

“Specifically, from the elevator lobbies on deck 9. Very nice, with a couple chairs and a table. I found myself grabbing a drink from downstairs and heading up. Great for people-watching and enjoying the ambience,” JH12214 explained.

Icon of the Seas has a hidden-gem breakfast spot

Breakfast and other peak dining times can be chaotic in the cruise ship buffet, especially on the world’s largest cruise ship.

Some smart Royal Caribbean cruisers take advantage of a great alternative to the crowded main Windjammer Café breakfast buffet on Icon of the Seas – Surfside Eatery’s breakfast buffet.

“It’s a mini Windjammer that apparently nobody knew about. Pretty empty for breakfast,” Stl337 recently wrote about the dining venue in the Royal Caribbean community on Reddit.

“Surfside Cafe for breakfast is the best kept secret. Super chill, great selection. A great, slow way to start the day,” mgahs agreed.

Some cruisers also swear by Park Café for lunch as well as Central Park for a relaxing evening hangout spot on newer Royal Caribbean ships.

“Central Park is great! Park Cafe is open during the day (salads, sandwiches, and desserts, etc.), and in the evenings there is usually some sort of classical guitar/piano and it’s a really peaceful atmosphere that makes you forget you are on a cruise ship with 6,500 people,” WendyinVT added.

Royal Escape Rooms are a hidden-gem Royal Caribbean cruise activity

When it comes to hidden-gem Royal Caribbean cruise ship activities that offer fun alternatives to the busy pool deck, some cruisers say Royal Escape Rooms available on select ships are well worth the additional cost.

“Book the escape room if it’s open,” reaper-main suggested in the Reddit thread discussing hidden gems on Oasis of the Seas. “Royal’s escape rooms are high quality and tons of fun.”

“Escape room was really good,” Starbuck522 agreed.

Available on several Royal Caribbean ships, Royal Escape Rooms challenge groups of passengers to look for clues and solve complex puzzles together before time runs out.

New Royal Escape Rooms are being added to certain Royal Caribbean ships during ship enhancement projects. Allure of the Seas recently received the cruise line’s latest Royal Escape Room – Apollo 18: Lunar Landing experience. Liberty of the Seas will also get an all-new Royal Escape Room concept during its amplification next spring.

