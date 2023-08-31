Killer question that makes Prince Harry squirm revealed

A body language expert has revealed the killer question she says made Prince Harry squirm in his new Netflix doc.

Heart of Invictus hit screens in a five-part series at 8am today, exploring the lives of injured and ill military veterans who take part in the Paralympic-style event.

At the beginning of the first episode, the Duke of Sussex is asked his name, and what he does.

Body language expert Judi James said this was a moment when she thinks Harry was physically “floundering”.

She told The Sun: “The very best body language from Harry comes at the start of the first episode in a bizarre moment when he is asked by the interviewer who he is and what he does.

“This is an absolute killer question for any royal and Harry is no exception as he appears thrown and floundering.”

Judi explained that the Prince initially appeared confident, but his stance changed after he was asked the question.

She said when he’s asked what he does, Harry looks “uneasy and even wary”.