The future of the Royal Mail has been cast into doubt after new figures showed that it is failing to meet delivery targets for any postcode in Britain.

Official figures published by the postal service showed that posties were failing to hit a target of delivering 93 per cent of first class post within one day of collection across the country.

Nationwide, around 75 per cent of first class letters and parcels are delivered on time – and the figure plummets to as low as 57.5 per cent in the BR postcode area, covering Bromley and its surrounding communities.

Rural deliveries to areas such as the Scottish Highlands and islands are not included in the overall target – but the ZE postcode, for the Orkney Islands, saw just 35.5 per cent of first class post arrive on time.

Around 94 per cent of second class post is delivered within three days – short of a 98.5 per cent target – and almost one in 10 delivery routes aren’t even fully completed each day. In some areas, letters aren’t being delivered for two weeks.

Post piling up outside a Royal Mail sorting office in Bristol during strikes last year

The Royal Mail – which was privatised in 2015 – has lost a tenth of its business due to strike action

Industry experts believe the company – which was partially privatised in 2013 before being sold off completely two years later – is due a reckoning as it faces stiff competition from other firms.

A source told The Times that the service faced a ‘make or break’ judgement in the next three months after losing a tenth of its business to rivals because of strikes.

The source added: ‘It could be curtains for the company if they don’t start winning back big contracts.’

The failure to deliver post on time is having a knock-on effect on other public services – including the NHS, which is having to deal with patients not being aware of appointments after letters failed to arrive in time.

Practices are reportedly mulling over piloting schemes to phone patients ahead of time to confirm they are aware of their appointments.

A health service hospital volunteer said: ‘There are loads of patients who miss appointments because of late letters. It’s a continuous occurrence.’

Targets for the Royal Mail are set by communications regulator Ofcom, which launched an investigation into the postal service earlier this year.

Royal Mail bosses said that recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic was hampering its ability to deliver mail – but as far back as last December has been warned off of using lockdown as an ongoing ‘excuse’.

Lindsey Fussell, of Ofcom, said at the time: ‘he company’s had plenty of time to learn lessons from the pandemic, and cannot continue to use it as an excuse.’