It’s a quick trip to a place he’s been 19 times before.

In a few days, King Charles will arrive in Canada. As the country’s head of state, he will deliver the speech from the throne to open the new session of Parliament in the shadow of U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated taunts that the country could become the 51st state.

But the visit on May 26 and 27, short as it is, is an unprecedented outing on multiple fronts.

“Unprecedented for Canada, unprecedented for Charles personally, unprecedented for the Crown and unprecedented for the state of affairs in North America,” royal historian Justin Vovk said in an interview.

Given that potential weight, just how much is riding on this visit, which comes at the invitation of new Prime Minister Mark Carney, who announced it just four days after his Liberals won election to form a minority government?

WATCH | Speech emphasizes country’s sovereignty, Carney says: