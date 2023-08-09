





It’s been a terrible season this year for the Royals, who have the second-worst record in the majors at 37–78, and things haven’t gone much better for their Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers (50–55). But outfielder John Rave gave Omaha fans something to remember Tuesday night.

During the Storm Chasers’ game against the Iowa Cubs, Matt Mervis smacked a long fly ball to deep center field. Rave chased it down, crashed into the wall, juggled the ball and snatched it with his bare hand as he tumbled to ground. According to Statcast, the ball left the bat at 101.9 mph and traveled 405 feet. But thanks to Rave, it was just a long out.

The broadcast angle of Rave’s catch obscures just how impressive it was. From this closer angle, you can get a better view of his juggling job.

The ball landed in the heel of Rave’s glove and bounced out when he went to brace himself against the chain-link fence. Then it bounced off his shoulder, off the wall and his wrist before Rave, in the process of falling to the ground, secured it in his bare hand. That’s some serious concentration.







