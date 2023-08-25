



RPG Chartered Accountants has appointed three new auditors to its audit team.

Maria Khan joined the RPG team earlier in the year and has recently been joined by Naomi Chan and Ben Kershaw, all in the position of audit lead.

Khan, Chan and Kershaw are based in Manchester, working within a team of 20, which includes 14 auditors with audit support from its accountancy team as required.

Khan lives in south Manchester and studied for her degree in Accountancy and Finance while working with a small firm of accountants.

She then embarked upon the graduate programme with a national firm of accountants before joining RPG.

Chan also has an accountancy degree and lives locally. She recently moved to Manchester from Hong Kong where she worked with an international audit firm.

Kershaw went to Hulme Grammar School in Oldham and subsequently gained four years’ experience working in the Manchester office of a global firm of accountants, at the same time studying for his ACA examinations.

Martin Chatten, group board director and head of audit at RPG Chartered Accountants, said: “We are delighted to welcome our three latest team members. We are seeing a huge demand for our audit services and coupled with our overall desire to continue to grow and develop the firm, it is essential that we continue to expand our team.

“However it is important that we recruit the best so we are very pleased to welcome Maria, Naomi and Ben who demonstrate excellent technical skills, teamwork and people skills, and will be invaluable additions to our team. We will also be welcoming three new trainees at the start of September.”

He added: “In addition I am very pleased to announce that Phil Houghton has been promoted to the position of assistant audit manager. Phil joined the RPG audit team in 2018 and during that time has completed his professional qualifications and made a massive contribution to the team, fully meriting this promotion.”