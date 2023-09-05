RSM has announced the appointment of Stephen Darley as its new regional leader for Asia Pacific, as the firm has recently recorded its highest ever revenue growth of 18.5% in that region.

Darley brings extensive leadership experience across the region, having lived and worked in Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and India, with extended assignments in the Philippines.

He also has prior RSM knowledge with enduring relationships regionally, having worked professionally with RSM in Hong Kong. Darley recently concluded a 10-year term as CEO of Asia Pacific at BDO where he was both a member of its global leadership team and chairman of the Asia Pacific board.

In his new role at RSM, he will work closely with its Asia Pacific firms and RSM CEO, Jean Stephens, delivering on RSM’s 2030 global strategy regionally, with a focus on transformation, growth, and creating positive lasting value for all stakeholders.

Jean Stephens, CEO of RSM, said: “In a new and transformative business age, RSM’s rapid growth in Asia-Pacific makes it an extremely exciting time to join our network.

“I am delighted to welcome Stephen. His wealth of experience and proven track record of effective leadership in Asia Pacific will be of great value to RSM as we work to build on the region’s impressive growth.”

She added: “Aligned to our long-standing relationships, Stephen’s deep understanding of economic activity in Asia-Pacific will enable RSM and its clients to continue to develop innovations which power our next phase of growth.”

Darley added: “It is a privilege to have been appointed as regional leader for Asia-Pacific for RSM.I am delighted to join an outstanding organisation with such strong growth opportunities.

“Asia Pacific is a dynamic economic powerhouse and I am excited to lead this region for RSM, as we help businesses to realise their opportunities to prosper.”