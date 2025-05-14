





Maternal respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccination and nirsevimab were associated with a reduction in RSV-associated hospitalization rates among infants aged 0 to 7 months during the 2024–2025 RSV season, the first season that the maternal vaccine and nirsevimab were widely available, according to research published in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Monica E. Patton, M.D., from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues used data from the RSV-Associated Hospitalization Surveillance Network (RSV-NET) and New Vaccine Surveillance Network (NVSN) to examine the association between availability of maternal RSV vaccine and nirsevimab and infant and child RSV-associated hospitalization rates by comparing the rates among children aged younger than 5 years for the 2024–2025 and 2018–2020 RSV seasons. The researchers found that compared with 2018–2020 pooled rates, 2024–2025 RSV-associated hospitalization rates were lower among infants aged 0 to 7 months (eligible for protection with maternal vaccination or nirsevimab; estimated rate reductions of 43 and 28% for RSV-NET and NVSN, respectively). Infants aged 0 to 2 months had the largest estimated rate reduction (52 and 45% for RSV-NET and NVSN, respectively); large reductions were also seen during peak hospitalization periods (December to February). “These findings highlight the importance of effective annual health care planning to implement the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendations for RSV prevention products and ensure parents can protect infants as early as possible in the RSV season, either through maternal vaccination during pregnancy or infant receipt of nirsevimab,” the authors write. “For infants born during the RSV season who are not protected through maternal vaccination, nirsevimab should be administered within the first week of life, ideally during the birth hospitalization.” More information:

Monica E. Patton et al, Interim Evaluation of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Hospitalization Rates Among Infants and Young Children After Introduction of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Prevention Products—United States, October 2024–February 2025, MMWR. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (2025). DOI: 10.15585/mmwr.mm7416a1 Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved. Citation:

RSV vaccines and nirsevimab tied to reduced RSV-linked hospitalization (2025, May 14)

retrieved 14 May 2025

from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2025-05-rsv-vaccines-nirsevimab-linked-hospitalization.html This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no

part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.