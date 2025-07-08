Image credit: Parsons

Parsons Corporation has been appointed as the Project Management Consultant for the Dubai Metro Blue Line by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The five-year contract marks new work for the firm and reinforces its long-standing collaboration with the RTA.

As part of the contract, Parsons will oversee key aspects of the project, including design review, procurement support, construction supervision, testing and commissioning, and final handover. The Blue Line is a strategic component of Dubai’s D33 Economic Agenda, which seeks to position the emirate among the world’s most advanced and connected cities by 2033. The line is expected to be operational by 2029.

‘‘We are proud of our long-standing partnership with the RTA and are committed to working with their expert team on expanding the Dubai Metro network in line with the RTA’s goal to provide seamless, safe, and sustainable mobility solutions that cater to the needs of Dubai’s growing population,’’ said Pierre Santoni, President, Infrastructure EMEA at Parsons. ‘‘Our team will leverage our 80-plus years of global experience coupled with our local knowledge to deliver a world-class transportation system using the safest methods and most innovative technology available.’’

Malek Ramadan Mishmish, Director of Rail Planning and Project Development at RTA, said: “We are pleased to appoint Parsons as the project management consultant for the Dubai Metro Blue Line, particularly given the company’s extensive and proven experience in delivering projects awarded by the RTA since its establishment in Dubai. Parsons is a key partner in the RTA’s success and achievements, which it continues to deliver.”

He added: “The RTA is committed to working with leading global companies to implement its various projects and initiatives in line with the vision and ambitions of the Government of Dubai to make the Emirate the smartest and happiest city in the world. The RTA also strives to play an active role in achieving this vision, which is based on excellence, innovation, and future foresight, while leveraging advanced technologies in the field of smart and sustainable transportation.”

Blue Line facts

The 30-kilometer Blue Line will feature 14 stations and link major districts such as Mirdif, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Dubai Festival City. Once completed, the line is expected to handle up to 320,000 passengers daily, supporting the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Parsons has been a key partner in shaping Dubai’s transport infrastructure since the inception of the RTA in 2005. Its portfolio includes work on the Dubai Metro Red and Green Lines, Route 2020 expansion, the Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Center, the Infinity Bridge, and over 100 other infrastructure projects across the Emirate.

With more than six decades of experience in the region, Parsons remains a trusted leader in project and program management, smart mobility, rail, aviation, and urban development, working with more than 400 rail and transit clients worldwide.