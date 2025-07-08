Image credit: WAM/Website

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently hosted a week-long exhibition at its headquarters to showcase its leading artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, supporting the implementation of its Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2030.

The exhibition was designed to engage RTA employees and strategic partners, highlighting how AI is being used to enhance service delivery, integrated mobility, and global best practices in transportation and infrastructure, a WAM report said.

AI tools driving smart mobility

Eleven AI-powered initiatives were presented during the event, each aligned with six strategic pillars of RTA’s AI Strategy: Seamless and Innovative Mobility, People Happiness, Smart Traffic Management, Smart Licensing, Asset Excellence, and Future Readiness.

Among the highlights was the Bus Drivers Support System: Control and Operation Centre, which uses AI to analyse voice and data for real-time communication between drivers and the control centre. The Dubai Metro Water and Electricity Consumption Forecast Dashboard was also showcased — a predictive analytics tool aimed at improving sustainability and cost efficiency in metro operations.

The exhibition also featured the AI-powered Madinati WhatsApp service, allowing users to report public transport asset damage, and the Smart Assessment of Cycling Track Infrastructure, which uses new global indicators to evaluate safety and rider comfort. The Smart Road Asset Assessment System, powered by LiDAR and AI, helps prioritise road maintenance and keeps digital asset records updated.

In traffic management, the Smart Traffic Management initiative presented at the Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Centre demonstrates how big data and AI can be used to optimise traffic flow. Similarly, the AI-Powered Bus Network Management tool analyses ridership data to improve route efficiency. The Instructor Monitoring System uses in-vehicle AI cameras to assess driving instructors’ performance and maintain training standards.

Other notable projects included the Plate Price Prediction System, which uses historical data to forecast revenue from number plate auctions, and the Microsoft Copilot-enabled operations, which streamline data analysis and task automation. The Public Transport Station Management Using AI tool monitors crowd movement to enhance passenger flow and reduce wait times.

Hackathon highlights innovation drive

Alongside the exhibition, RTA hosted expert panels, forums, and interactive discussions on AI’s role in the future of smart mobility and urban development. A three-day AI Hackathon saw RTA employees competing to develop AI-based transport solutions, with the event concluding in an awards ceremony honoring the most innovative ideas.

Mohammed Yousef Al Mudharreb, CEO of the Corporate Technology Support Services Sector and Deputy Head of RTA’s AI and Data Science Team, said the event reinforced the momentum of Dubai AI Week held last April. That initiative, launched under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, aims to position Dubai as a global AI hub.

Al Mudharreb emphasized the importance of involving staff and strategic partners in applying practical AI use cases while strengthening governance and technical capabilities.

In April, RTA launched its Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2030, comprising 81 projects aimed at transforming Dubai into a global leader in AI-driven mobility and improving residents’ quality of life.