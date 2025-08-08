Rubber ducks are hard to resist.

From their tail to their bill, there is just something about them. Now, the yellow toys are being used in a YMCA fundraiser to help get more youngsters swimming.

“It’s $25 to purchase a duck, and every purchase goes towards a child’s swim lesson,” said Tammie Watson, vice-president of marketing and philanthropy at YMCA Southern Interior.

The YMCA of Southern Interior BC is on a mission to drown-proof the Okanagan by providing all Grade 3 students in School District 23 free swimming lessons.

“It is 100 per cent community funded, so we are trying to raise $57,000. Currently, as of [Wednesday], we are at $37,000, so we are almost there,” said Watson.

The program has been running since 2012, and so far, about 16,000 kids have gone through it, all of whom live near the so-called ‘Deadliest Lake’ in the province. In a report, the B.C. Coroners Service states there were 28 accidental drownings over the past decade in Okanagan Lake.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are breaking down barriers to ensure that every child can remain safe in the Okanagan,” said Watson.

Get daily National news Get the day’s top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

In a statement, Central Okanagan public schools says, “the program’s focus on safety and equity of opportunity aligns perfectly with our values and our mission We are grateful to the Y for their partnership to provide this opportunity to our learners,” and that “they are grateful to the community for their support of the upcoming Make a Splash Fundraiser.”

The importance of teaching kids in Kelowna to swim is echoed by Kimiko Hirakida, at Lifesaving Society BC & Yukon.

“It’s almost more important that they learn these basic skills, and I think that being able to offer free swimming opportunities is incredibly important to reach those who may not be able to get into our recreation centres,” said Hirakida.

The deadline to adopt a duck for the Make a Splash fundraiser is Friday, and the big duck race on the lazy river at H20 Adventure & Fitness Centre takes place Saturday.