Ruben Amorim said he would be “crazy” to think Manchester United can win the Premier League next season.

United are languishing 13th in the table and will kick off against neighbours Manchester City on Sunday 36 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Amorim has been charged with bringing the title back to Old Trafford after a 12-year drought. But ahead of the meeting with City — champions in six of the last seven seasons — he admits it will not happen quickly.

“We are doing a lot of things, putting some standards, sometimes we change players so they have to adjust to our new standards,” Amorim told a news conference on Friday.

“I know it is difficult to do that in just one year. I am not saying we are going to win the title next year, I am not crazy. We are suffering a lot to be, next year, a lot better and that is our goal.”

United have targeted the 2027-28 campaign to win their first title since 2013 to coincide with the club’s 150th anniversary. It puts a three-year timeframe on becoming champions. And while Amorim admits he is “in a rush” to do it, the Portuguese coach is conscious of how much ground there is to make up on the likes of City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

“I know that we are not going to be the biggest contender in the next year or two years,” he added. “I know we need to do a lot of things. We are in a rush. What I don’t want to think is that we need a lot of years to be competitive, I cannot think like that. I cannot manage that. It is not in me.

“Not just Manchester City but other teams, they already are in a place that we need a lot to catch them and they will improve for sure again next season.

“I just want to focus on our strengths and then try to use our club to try to bring one or two players, big players, sometimes big players for me is different for you [the media].”

Amorim is hopeful of having Kobbie Mainoo available to feature against City after the England midfielder returned to training following a two-month absence.

Matthijs de Ligt is a doubt after picking up an injury during the 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. “I think Kobbie is returning to training, we will see, he cannot play a full game,” Amorim said.

“I think Matthijs has an issue. He has something in the game [against Forest] and we have to assess.”