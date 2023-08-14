The company is recalling its Low Sugar Granola – Almond and Hazelnut because it could be unsafe to eat as there is a possible choking hazard and could cause harm if bitten.

The specific item affected is Rude Health Low Sugar Granola – Almond and Hazelnut, pack size 400g and best before end dates of 17 April 2024, 11 May 2024 and 12 June 2024.

What should customers who have bought Rude Health Low Sugar Granola – Almond and Hazelnut do?

Rude Health Foods said: “If you have bought the above product we advise you not to consume it.

“Please return the product(s) to the store for a full refund (with or without a receipt).”

It added: “No other batches of Low Sugar Granola or other Rude Health products are affected by this recall. This is not an allergen risk.”

Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

The Food Standards Agency also shared its advice, commenting: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it.

“Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund with or without a receipt.”

What are product recalls and withdrawals?

The FSA adds: “If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be ‘withdrawn’ (taken off the shelves) or ‘recalled’ (when customers are asked to return the product).

“The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

“In some cases, a ‘Food Alert for Action’ is issued. This provides local authorities with details of specific action to be taken on behalf of consumers.”