Rudy Giuliani surrendered to authorities in Georgia on Wednesday, days after being indicted on a litany of charges.

“They’re going to degrade themselves by doing a mugshot of me,” Giuliani said after arriving in Georgia.

This is that mugshot.

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani formally surrendered to Georgia authorities on Wednesday, days after being indicted in a sprawling RICO case brought by the Fulton County district attorney’s office.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s office distributed Giuliani’s booking photo, or mugshot, on Wednesday afternoon. Jail records say Giuliani weighs 230 pounds, is 5-feet-11-inches tall, and that his hair is “Gray or Partially Gray.”

Former President Donald Trump and Giuliani were among 19 co-defendants named in the case connected to Trump and his allies’ attempts to overturn the 2020 election in the state.

Trump is expected to surrender on Thursday.

While Giuliani has been the subject of numerous civil lawsuits and disbarment proceedings for pushing conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, the Fulton County indictment is the first criminal case against him. As the former top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, Giuliani once led a litany of RICO cases against mob members. He subsequently served as New York City’s mayor and as a personal lawyer for Trump.

In addition to being accused of racketeering, Giuliani was also charged with solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, and conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

He said Wednesday that he will plead not guilty to the charges.

“I’m the same Rudy Giuliani that took down the mafia, that made New York City the safest city in America,” he told reporters in Georgia. “They’re going to degrade themselves by doing a mugshot of me.”

“I’m feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I am defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney,” Giuliani, who made a career out of prosecuting RICO cases before becoming a defendant in a RICO case, said earlier in the day.

“They’re destroying my right to counsel, my right to be a lawyer,” he added, seemingly referring to being prosecuted over allegations of crimes committed while serving as Trump’s lawyer.

A Washington DC ethics panel recently suggested that Giuliani be disbarred for his actions after the 2020 election.