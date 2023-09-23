Top-ranked Ireland claimed a 13-8 statement victory over defending champions South Africa in a high-octane heavyweight World Cup clash that lived up to the hype at a sweltering Stade de France on Saturday.

Meantime, in Lille, Steve Borthwick’s triple-playmaker plan worked well against Chile as England delivered its best display at the tournament so far.

In a match that sometimes looked like a training run, Owen Farrell, George Ford and Marcus Smith showed on Saturday they can share the field and deliver.

On Sunday, Scotland take on Tonga in Nice knowing only victory will keepalive their hopes of progressing from Pool B.

Defeat in their opening match to current holders South Africa has taken away any margin for error for Gregor Townsend’s side.

Whilst, Wales and Australia collide in a massive Pool C showdown on Sunday evening. It is now do-or-die territory for the Wallabies in terms of their quarter-final hopes after slipping to a first defeat by Fiji for 69 years.

What are the next matches?

Sunday, Sept 24 – Scotland v Tonga, Stade de Nice, 4.45pm – ITV 1

How do I watch the Rugby World Cup on TV?

ITV have the exclusive broadcast rights in the UK. The channel for each match is listed below (the vast majority are on ITV1). You can read our guide to the 12 best pundits and commentators working at the tournament.

The radio commentary of every match is available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service.

In the US, the tournament is being shown on NBC Sports. In South Africa the TV coverage is on SuperSport.

Rugby World Cup 2023 full results, fixtures and schedule

All matches on ITV1 unless specified

Pool matches

Friday, Sept 8 – France 27 New Zealand 13

– South Africa 8 Ireland 13 Sunday, Sept 24 – Scotland v Tonga, Stade de Nice, 4.45pm

Quarter-finals

Saturday, Oct 14 – Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D, Stade de Marseille, 4pm

Semi-finals

Friday, Oct 20 – Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2, Stade de France, 8pm

Bronze medal match

Friday, Oct 27 – Runner-up SF 1 v Runner-up SF 2, Stade de France, 8pm

Final

Who is in what pool?