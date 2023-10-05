New Zealand rack up 14 tries in 96-17 demolition of Italy
New Zealand will look to seal their place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a bonus-point victory in their final pool game against Uruguay this evening.
Last week’s drubbing of Italy served as a reminder of the All Blacks’ potential at this tournament and Ian Foster will be keen for his side to maintain momentum ahead of the knockout rounds.
Uruguay have enjoyed an impressive tournament, pushing France and Italy closer than anticipated before beating Namibia with a bonus point, but the South Americans will have to put in the performance of their lives to stand any chance of matching New Zealand.
Relive the match below, get all the Rugby World Cup odds here and the latest tips and free bets on the World Cup here.
TRY! NEW ZEALAND 21-0 Uruguay (Will Jordan try, 34 minutes)
A moment of magic from Damian McKenzie!
That is simply sensational! McKenzie dribbles a grubber up the right touchline, off in pursuit of his own kick but appearing to be beaten by the bounce. The ball seems destined to drift out of play on the hop but out goes McKenzie’s right hand, the full-back somehow collecting, contorting and conducting in one motion as he hooks the ball back infield.
The pass is perfectly weighted for Will Jordan to rush on to with five Uruguayan defenders left helpless – Jordan trots beneath the posts to score yet another international try.
Harry Latham-Coyle5 October 2023 20:39
New Zealand 14-0 Uruguay, 32 minutes
Uruguay are upset again at a thrusting All Blacks arm, Cam Roigard this time the spanner in the works of what looked a fun little backline set play. Just a knock on, again – down the 16 big blokes will go for another shove.
Knocked on by Uruguay this time! Andres Vilaseca had picked a lovely line inside Jordie Barrett and might have had the muscle to crash through Cam Roigard, providing inside cover, but ball hits chest, hits floor – New Zealand clear their lines.
Harry Latham-Coyle5 October 2023 20:39
New Zealand 14-0 Uruguay, 29 minutes
Uruguay fancy something nifty at the front, the irrepressible Andres Vilaseca the intended recipient up the tramlines as Manuel Ardao breaks away from the back of a dummy maul. Luke Jacobson’s hand intervenes with Vilaseca covered regardless – there is nothing untoward in the number eight’s actions, but a knock on in the tackle will give Uruguay the scrum and a chance to try a different route to the try line.
Harry Latham-Coyle5 October 2023 20:36
New Zealand 14-0 Uruguay, 29 minutes
The All Blacks are pinged at the breakdown. Uruguay, to loud cheers, return to the five metre lineout.
Harry Latham-Coyle5 October 2023 20:34
New Zealand 14-0 Uruguay, 27 minutes
A penalty against New Zealand soon after the restart, a clutch of forwards offside in chasing a pretty wretched attempted clearance. Uruguay find the corner.
Harry Latham-Coyle5 October 2023 20:33
TRY! NEW ZEALAND 14-0 Uruguay (Richie Mo’unga try, 25 minutes)
Another first phase score!
Simple again for the All Blacks, not having to dig particularly deep into the bag of tricks to unlock the Uruguay defence. Advantage is coming once more with the South Americans struggling at the set piece, allowing New Zealand to play with freedom. This time the pass from Cam Roigard does go to Jordie Barrett, but is quickly out of the centre’s hands to Richie Mo’unga looping out the back. The fly half could tee up Damian McKenzie for a second but there’s little reason to chance a pass with space readily apparent in front of him, with Mo’unga easy acceleration ensuring he beats the edge defender to the line.
He pops through another two from the tee.
Harry Latham-Coyle5 October 2023 20:30
New Zealand 7-0 Uruguay, 23 minutes
Not the best minute from Uruguay. Hooker German Kessler probably isn’t the right target for an amibitious offload as they attack up the left, and after Damian McKenzie turns them with a canny kick, Felipe Etcheverry takes his eye off the ball and lets it slip through his fingers. Scrum, New Zealand’s feed, five out from the Uruguay line. Danger.
Harry Latham-Coyle5 October 2023 20:30
TRY! NEW ZEALAND 7-0 Uruguay (Damian McKenzie try, 21 minutes)
Damian McKenzie goes over again – and this one will count!
A look of relief on a few Kiwi faces in the crowd as the All Blacks finally break through. The scrum did the damage, drawing the advantage, and Uruguay will be disappointed with the ease with which they were then cut open.
Cam Roigard pulls the pass behind Jordie Barrett to Richie Mo’unga, who simply shifts it on to McKenzie in a little bit of space. Through an arm-tackle the deceptively powerful playmaker drives, with Mo’unga’s conversion making it a seven-pointer.
Harry Latham-Coyle5 October 2023 20:26
New Zealand 0-0 Uruguay, 18 minutes
The All Blacks go up through the gears, perhaps realising that they need to with Uruguay proving feisty. Damian McKenzie turns down a pass to men outside him and goes it alone after Shannon Frizell had hurried through a half-hole, but the full-back is scragged.
Cam Roigard snipes and is vulnerable to Manuel Ardao’s jackal, but the tackler’s failure to vacate the space undermines Ardao’s scavenging work. Penalty New Zealand underneath the sticks – and Sam Cane signals for a scrum.
Harry Latham-Coyle5 October 2023 20:25
No try! New Zealand 0-0 Uruguay, 16 minutes
The faces of the All Blacks coaches turn to stone – it’s chalked off! Richie Mo’unga was around the neck of Santiago Arata at a breakdown earlier in the movement, with another sharp spot from TMO Jonker ruling out an opening score. Wayne Barnes awards Uruguay the penalty – are New Zealand just starting to get a little bit more frustrated?
Harry Latham-Coyle5 October 2023 20:23