Japan and Samoa meet in an intriguing Pool D clash at the Rugby World Cup this evening.
Both sides are still in with a quarter-final shot despite defeats to England and Argentina respectively last time out.
Samoa face Steve Borthwick’s side in their final pool game and back-to-back wins could be enough to take them through, while Japan’s meeting with Los Pumas on 8 October could become a last-eight play-off if victory is achieved here.
These two last met in the Pacific Nations Cup in July, with Samoa edging a hard-fought encounter 24-22 and another close encounter is expected here
CONVERSION! Japan 17 – 3 Samoa
32 mins: Matsuda with the kick!
Jonathan Taumateine has been yellow-carded for Samoa in the interim for his actions in the build-up to the try.
Imogen Ainsworth28 September 2023 20:39
TRY! Japan 15 – 3 Samoa
31 mins: Lemeki with a strong carry as he receives the ball from Dylan Riley. Japan work their way to the other side of the pitch and Leitch is lurking in the corner as he often does to score out wide!
Imogen Ainsworth28 September 2023 20:37
Japan 10 – 3 Samoa
28 mins: Samoa penalised for being off their feet again.
Leitch does well to hold onto the ball at the lineout.
Imogen Ainsworth28 September 2023 20:34
PENALTY! Japan 10 – 3 Samoa
27 mins: Matsuda adds three points!
Imogen Ainsworth28 September 2023 20:33
Japan 7 – 3 Samoa
26 mins: Japan penalty as Samoa are off their feet, and prior to that Seilala Lam also doesn’t release. They go for the posts.
Imogen Ainsworth28 September 2023 20:32
Japan 7 – 3 Samoa
24 mins: Samoa penalty now as they put in a strong defensive effort from the scrum, Alai D’Angelo Leuila’s kick gives them three points!
Imogen Ainsworth28 September 2023 20:30
Japan 7 – 0 Samoa
21 mins: Japan penalty now! Jonathan Taumateine gives a no-look pass behind his back to Ben Lam, but Lam can’t keep hold of it and Japan have the scrum now as the winger spills it forward.
Imogen Ainsworth28 September 2023 20:27
Japan 0 – 0 Samoa
20 mins: Samoa have the scrum as Japan’s numbers were wrong in the lineout. They’ve conceded five penalties so far to Samoa’s one.
Imogen Ainsworth28 September 2023 20:26
Japan 7 – 0 Samoa
19 mins: Japan are penalised as Shota Horie puts his knee on the ground in the scrum, Samoa kick to the corner.
Imogen Ainsworth28 September 2023 20:24
TRY! Japan 7 – 0 Samoa
13 mins: Naoto Saito gets the ball quickly from the back of the scrum to set up a speedy passage of play, Pieter Labuschagne receives an offload from Kazuki Himeno after a break from Lomano Lemeki and he scores! It’s his second try in his career for the Brave Blossoms.
TMO is called to check that the offload from Himeno goes backwards, it does and the try is given.
Imogen Ainsworth28 September 2023 20:20