Japan and Samoa meet in an intriguing Pool D clash at the Rugby World Cup this evening.

Both sides are still in with a quarter-final shot despite defeats to England and Argentina respectively last time out.

Samoa face Steve Borthwick’s side in their final pool game and back-to-back wins could be enough to take them through, while Japan’s meeting with Los Pumas on 8 October could become a last-eight play-off if victory is achieved here.

These two last met in the Pacific Nations Cup in July, with Samoa edging a hard-fought encounter 24-22 and another close encounter is expected here

