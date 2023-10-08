Today’s Rugby World Cup match between Japan and Argentina is a winner-takes-all encounter for the final qualification place available from Pool D following England’s already confirmed spot in the last eight.
Both teams currently have nine points so whoever wins will join Steve Borthwick’s side in the knockout rounds and this is a difficult match-up to call.
Japan and Argentina both earned their sole bonus points against Chile with wins also picked up versus Samoa. The Japanese hope to reach their second RWC quarter-final after making it to the same point at their home World Cup in 2019 while Argentina would make a fifth appearance at the knockout stages if they progress from the pool this year.
Argentina have won five out of the last six times they have played Japan, including the last three in a row but the match will be the first time the two have met since 2016.
Follow all the action as Japan take on Argentina plus get all the latest Rugby World Cup odds and tips right here:
HALF TIME! Japan 14-15 Argentina
Harry Latham-Coyle8 October 2023 12:49
Japan 14-15 Argentina, 41 minutes
Argentina make a has of their lineout and grant Japan possession, but an under-clubbed prod down the right settles in Argentina hands. Gonzalo Bertranou is content to end the half there, popping the ball into the second row beyond the left touchline and turning to trek down the tunnel.
Harry Latham-Coyle8 October 2023 12:48
TRY! JAPAN 14-15 Argentina (Naoto Saito try, 38 minutes)
Another beauty of a try from Japan!
Again the left edge proves profitable for the Brave Blossoms. Naoto Saito whisks the ball away from the base, with Rikiya Matsuda attacking the blindside. Dylan Riley times his pass perfectly to put wing Siosaia Fifita into space, with the physically-imposing wing charging down into Argentina’s 22.
Juan Cruz Mallia buys the dummy, stepping out and allowing Fifita to rumble on, with Saito running a perfect support line on the inside to take advantage. Matsuda’s conversion brings Japan back within a single point.
Harry Latham-Coyle8 October 2023 12:44
Japan 7-15 Argentina, 36 minutes
Japan are restored to full complement, Lappies Labuschagne’s time in the bin having cost them eight points.
Lomano Lemeki has been real threat from the back for Japan in this tournament, returning to top form at the right time. Argentina ensure he is appropriately handled, backs shepherding Lemeki across field towards their forwards, who thump him to the floor.
Harry Latham-Coyle8 October 2023 12:43
PENALTY! Japan 7-15 ARGENTINA (Emiliano Boffelli penalty, 35 minutes)
And Emiliano Boffelli extends Argentina’s advantage from the tee.
Harry Latham-Coyle8 October 2023 12:41
Argentina 7-12 Argentina, 33 minutes
Santiago Carreras seeks a 50/22, but gets an unkind hop to check the ball’s momentum and take it out just short of the required line.
It matters not – Argentina pinch the lineout and earn a penalty for offside.
Harry Latham-Coyle8 October 2023 12:40
Japan 7-12 Argentina, 31 minutes
Kremer has been prominent in the last five minutes, his role taking on greater importance with Pablo Matera off injured. Naoto Saito, it would be fair to say, is enjoying a mixed afternoon, moments of ingenuity interspersed between a few too many mishandles, the latest almost allowing Kremer to intercept a bouncing ball and go the distance. The Argentina flanker can’t quite gather.
Harry Latham-Coyle8 October 2023 12:38
TRY! Japan 7-12 ARGENTINA (Mateo Carreras try, 29 minutes)
Mateo Carreras scorches a trail into the left corner!
Japan had been dragged right out of shape after Marcos Kremer had blocked that ill-conceived drop goal attempt with his beard, with a foolish chop and chase from Kotaro Matsushima not overly helping matters. Juan Cruz Mallia collects and frees his arms, with a quick transfer to Gonzalo Bertranou allowing the scrum half to hurry away.
Bertranou is swift, and wing Carreras swifter still. The Newcastle flyer swoops into the left corner.
Harry Latham-Coyle8 October 2023 12:35
Japan 7-7 Argentina, 27 minutes
A drop goal attempt from Rikiya Matsuda, peraps taking a page out of George Ford’s book – but it’s a horrible attempt, charged down easily by an Argentine blocker.
Harry Latham-Coyle8 October 2023 12:34
Japan 7-7 Argentina, 26 minutes
Japan’s 14 men are doing ok without Labuschagne so far, forcing Argentina into a kick, which is sliced 50 metres up and only five forwards, leaving a group of forwards offside. Japan lack a long-range kicker so instead punt for touch just inside Argentina’s 22.
Harry Latham-Coyle8 October 2023 12:33