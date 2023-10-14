Ireland continue preparations for New Zealand clash

Ireland aim to progress from a Rugby World Cup quarter-final for the first time ever as they face New Zealand in Paris.

Andy Farrell’s men won all four of their pool fixtures and comfortably topped the group, knocking Scotland out of the tournament in the process. They have won five of their last eight Test matches against the All Blacks but the two sides have only previously met twice at the quarter-finals of the World Cup, in 2019 and 1995, with the All Blacks winning both.

New Zealand have won eight of the nine quarter-finals they have played, with that sole loss being to France in 2007. They lost a pool-stage match for the first time ever at the start of this tournament when they were defeated by hosts France in the opening match, in contrast to Ireland who are currently on a 17-match winning run.

