Ireland continue preparations for New Zealand clash
Ireland aim to progress from a Rugby World Cup quarter-final for the first time ever as they face New Zealand in Paris.
Andy Farrell’s men won all four of their pool fixtures and comfortably topped the group, knocking Scotland out of the tournament in the process. They have won five of their last eight Test matches against the All Blacks but the two sides have only previously met twice at the quarter-finals of the World Cup, in 2019 and 1995, with the All Blacks winning both.
New Zealand have won eight of the nine quarter-finals they have played, with that sole loss being to France in 2007. They lost a pool-stage match for the first time ever at the start of this tournament when they were defeated by hosts France in the opening match, in contrast to Ireland who are currently on a 17-match winning run.
Yellow card! New Zealand (Smith)
36 min: Ireland are awarded a penalty in the All Blacks’ half for a deliberate knock-on, and TMO checks whether Aaron Smith was stopping a scoring opportunity… he was, and he’s shown a yellow card! Ten minutes in the sin bin.
Sexton was going to kick for the posts and three points, but now he wants more and he kicks to the corner for a lineout instead… A big moment.
Lawrence Ostlere14 October 2023 20:42
Try! Ireland 10-18 New Zealand (Savea)
33 min: Sure enough, New Zealand take full advantage with a 50-22 kick which puts them right in position. They work through a few phases under the posts before flinging the ball out to the right touchline where Savea is waiting to run it into the corner.
Mo’unga misses the kick.
Lawrence Ostlere14 October 2023 20:38
Ireland 10-13 New Zealand
32 min: Ardie Savea is penalised for holding on at the breakdown and not releasing the ball. Ireland kick deep and have a lineout in good attacking position, but they can’t win the set-piece – that’s two or three now that Ireland have lost, and it’s a weakness the All Blacks are exploiting.
Lawrence Ostlere14 October 2023 20:36
Ireland 10-13 New Zealand
30 min: A thrilling first half an hour at the Stade de France, and we are still none the wiser as to who will win this quarter-final. How Ireland needed that score.
Lawrence Ostlere14 October 2023 20:34
Try! Ireland 10-13 New Zealand (Aki)
27 min: A magnificent try by Bundee Aki! Ireland push the All Blacks back towards their try line attacking down the left wing, then switch quickly across to the right where Aki collects a high pass, shifts back inside between a couple of desperate defenders and dives over the line.
Lawrence Ostlere14 October 2023 20:32
Ireland 3-13 New Zealand
25 min: Ireland work through a few slick phases in the New Zealand half before a loose ball lands at the feet of Sexton. He hacks towards the try line and gives chase, but a couple of All Blacks get there before him to touch down behind their own line.
Lawrence Ostlere14 October 2023 20:30
Ireland 3-13 New Zealand
23 min: There’s a break in play as referee Wayne Barnes has his communication set fixed. The Irish fans are meanwhile unhappy with a Kiwi tackle which has just been shown on the big screens, but the referee tells Johnny Sexton it’s been checked by the TMO, and says it wasn’t unsafe.
Lawrence Ostlere14 October 2023 20:28
Penalty! Ireland 3-13 New Zealand (Sexton)
20 min: Ireland immediately win a penalty in a central position in the New Zealand half, which Johnny Sexton kicks over. That’s more like it from the Irish, who have been outplayed so far. The All Blacks have been utterly relentless, so dogged at the breakdown, and Ireland need to find a way to match them.
Lawrence Ostlere14 October 2023 20:25
Try! Ireland 0-13 New Zealand (Fainga’anuku)
18 min: Wow, wow. Beauden Barrett plays a supremely clever kick over the Irish midfield and gives chase, collecting the ball on the other side before taking a wallop in the tackle by Lowe. But New Zealand are quick to spread it wide to the left wing against a discombobulated Ireland defence, and Leicester Fainga’anuku is on hand to touch down in the corner after some wonderful hands, throwing a one-two with Rieko Ioane. Mo-unga adds the conversion.
Lawrence Ostlere14 October 2023 20:23
Ireland 0-6 New Zealand
16 min: Ireland come straight back at New Zealand and go searching for a try, but the ball spills loose at a ruck with the try line in sight, and the All Blacks escape.
Lawrence Ostlere14 October 2023 20:19