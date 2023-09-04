The Rugby World Cup is now only days away, with all 20 competing nations at their base camps preparing for action.
The tournament begins on Friday night with an exciting fixture between hosts France and New Zealand in Pool A. The rest of the sides get their campaigns underway on an action-packed weekend, with England taking on Argentina on Saturday in their Pool D opener, and the Pool B clash between South Africa and Scotland a day later likely to prove crucial.
Steve Borthwick appears to have suffered another injury scare ahead of the start of the tournament, with Courtney Lawes, likely to skipper the side in Marseille in the absence of the suspended Owen Farrell, missing their welcome ceremony in Le Touquet. England insist that the flanker was just “sore” after training on the northern French coast, but Borthwick’s side can ill afford to lose another key figure after a disastrous build-up to the tournament. Follow all the latest news and updates from France below:
Rugby World Cup 2023: Eddie Jones hits back at Danny Cipriani
Eddie Jones has hit back at Danny Cipriani after the former England fly half accused the coach of behaving like a “horny teenager” and prying into his private life.
Jones, though, has denied ever making the remarks, describing them as a “complete fabrication” and suggesting that the 35-year-old is merely trying to boost sales of his soon to be released memoir, Who Am I?.
“‘We didn’t have a close relationship, so I’m hardly going to engage in a conversation like that with him,” Jones told the Mail.
“To be quite frank, it’s a complete fabrication. We didn’t select him. When players don’t get selected, they always have an axe to grind – we know that.
“He’s selling a book, so nothing surprises me when players want to sell books. It’s absurd. It’s almost too absurd to talk about.
“I think it’s very sad for him that he feels he has to make something up to sell his book.
“It’s just f****** nonsense. If anyone is stupid enough to pay attention to it then good luck to them.”
France urged to drop lock convicted of racially motivated assault
France are facing calls to drop Bastien Chalureau just days before their home Rugby World Cup begins after the lock’s conviction for a racially motivated assault.
Chalureau was given a six-month suspended prison sentence in 2020 by a Toulouse court after assaulting two former players.
The 31-year-old, now of Montpellier, is appealing the conviction and denies the incident had any racial element.
Fabien Galthie had initially left him out of his 33-man squad for the tournament, but called up the second row after Paul Willemse’s injury last week.
Rugby World Cup 2023: Full England squad train in Le Touquet
Positive news for Steve Borthwick this afternoon, with all 33 of his England squad members taking part in training in Le Touquet. Courtney Lawes was absent from the team’s capping ceremony on Saturday having come up sore from England’s first session after landing in France, but the flanker was back involved today with Tom Curry, Elliot Daly and Kyle Sinckler – three of England’s other injury doubts – out there, too.
World Rugby chief confident no confusion around disciplinary issues at World Cup
World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin has expressed confidence that there would be no confusion surrounding any disciplinary issues at the Rugby World Cup.
England captain Owen Farrell will miss his country’s opening games of the tournament against Argentina and Japan after receiving a four-match ban for a dangerous tackle against World Cup warm-up opponents Wales.
World Rugby had appealed against the decision of a disciplinary panel to downgrade Farrell’s red card for a high tackle to yellow.
But a furious outcry greeted the verdict that Farrell’s shoulder-led challenge to Taine Basham’s head, which caused the Wales flanker to fail a head injury assessment, was a sin-binning offence only.
“We have introduced the foul play bunker through Super Rugby and then into the summer games,” Gilpin said during the opening World Cup press conference at Roland Garros.
“There are always learnings from introducing things and there have been.
“The key difference for us coming into the tournament is that we get to control the process much more – everything from the way television pictures are shared with the relevant officials through to disciplinary process, obviously all under one set of controls.
“And that gives us the confidence I think that we can make sure it is not confusing for players and fans.”
Rugby World Cup 2023: France ‘can’t wait’ to get tournament underway
Friday’s opening game between France and New Zealand really should be a cracker. The Stade de France was bouncing last weekend for the final warm-up fixture against Australia and will be full to the rafters for the curtain-raiser as two tournament favourites get the World Cup underway.
“We’ve been preparing for and thinking about this game for a while,” Gael Fickou said over the weekend. “We’re obviously looking forward to it. We’re building up to it. We arrived yesterday for the [welcome] ceremony, and today was the first training session. We’re ready. We know it’s going to be a very big game and we can’t wait.
“I don’t think any side is favourite. There are two great teams that have been performing well for several years. It’s going to be a great match. We’re not playing games over who’s favourite or not. We know our qualities, and we know their enormous qualities, too. Quite simply, it’s going to be a huge game.
“It’s all we’re thinking about. That’s our objective, we’re focused on the match right now, and we’re determined to play a big game. That’s where all our thoughts are – we’re focused.”
Rugby World Cup 2023: Veteran Michael Leitch says Japan are aiming to win the tournament
Japan captivated the rugby world four years ago, riding a wave of home support to reach the quarter finals after beating both Ireland and Scotland to top Pool A before a last eight exit to eventual champions South Africa. While Jamie Joseph’s side have perhaps not hit that level since the tournament, veteran flanker Michael Leitch insists that winning the tournament is on the squad’s mind as they prepare to begin their campaign against Chile in Toulouse on Sunday.
“Do the same but better,” Leitch said when asked about Japan’s tournament hopes yesterday. “We’re looking at winning the World Cup.
“Anything can happen, red cards can happen, so our focus is on playing against Chile, England, Samoa, then Argentina and see who we face after that. Our intention is to win the World Cup.”
Rugby World Cup 2023: Tributes paid to Welsh great David Watkins
Tributes have poured in for one of rugby’s cross-code greats following the death of David Watkins at the age of 81.
Blaina-born Watkins, known affectionately as “Dai”, played rugby union for Newport and was part of the team which famously beat the touring All Blacks in 1963.
He also won 21 caps for Wales and captained the British Lions before making a shock switch to rugby league with Salford in 1967 having resisted interest from St Helens as an 18-year-old.
Ex-All Blacks worried about players ‘faking injury’ at Rugby World Cup after Scott Barrett incident
Former All Blacks Jeff Wilson and Mils Muliaina are fearful that players may fake injuries during the Rugby World Cup to try and draw attention to potential incidents of foul play.
Marx received treatment after Barrett’s tucked arm made initial contact with his shoulder while the front rower was lying prone adjacent to a ruck, with television match official (TMO) Tom Foley alerting referee Matthew Carley to potential foul play during the delay.
The incident remained a yellow after being sent for review by Carley, and Barrett has subsequently been cleared of further sanction by a disciplinary panel, which ruled that the yellow card was sufficient and therefore no ban required.
Reflecting upon the incident, former New Zealand stars Muliaina and Wilson expressed their worry that players may try to game the system during the upcoming tournament in France by feigning injury to try and prompt a review of footage.
South Africa accused of ‘abusing the bench’ in record All Blacks win
Former Scotland rugby coach Matt Williams has accused South Africa rugby of “abusing the bench” after the Springboks used seven forwards as replacements in their win over New Zealand.
The conventional bench split in rugby has been five forwards to three backs since an extra replacement was added to a matchday squad before the autumn of 2012.
South Africa, however, most often employ a six to two split, favouring an extra forward and trusting their backline versatility. Head coach Jacques Nienaber had initially selected two backs on the bench for his side’s final warm-up game, but after Willie le Roux was forced to withdraw with a niggle, back rower Kwagga Smith, a former sevens star, was called on to the bench.
Williams, who coached Scotland between 2003 and 2005, has urged World Rugby to act on what he perceives as an abuse of the replacement system.
Rugby World Cup 2023: Sam Warburton and Andy Goode answer your questions
