(Getty Images)

The Rugby World Cup is now only days away, with all 20 competing nations at their base camps preparing for action.

The tournament begins on Friday night with an exciting fixture between hosts France and New Zealand in Pool A. The rest of the sides get their campaigns underway on an action-packed weekend, with England taking on Argentina on Saturday in their Pool D opener, and the Pool B clash between South Africa and Scotland a day later likely to prove crucial.

Steve Borthwick appears to have suffered another injury scare ahead of the start of the tournament, with Courtney Lawes, likely to skipper the side in Marseille in the absence of the suspended Owen Farrell, missing their welcome ceremony in Le Touquet. England insist that the flanker was just “sore” after training on the northern French coast, but Borthwick’s side can ill afford to lose another key figure after a disastrous build-up to the tournament. Follow all the latest news and updates from France below: