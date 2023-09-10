Follow Mail Sport’s live blog for all the latest as South Africa face Scotland in their opening game of the Rugby World Cup.
A disappointing start from Scotland
Scotland will be disappointed they couldn’t keep up their first half performance in the second 40 minutes, but the moment the Bomb Squad came off the bench for the Boks the momentum changed.
Next up for Gregor Townsend’s men is a date with Tonga next week, while the Boks play Ireland in a titanic clash a day earlier.
We’ll have more reaction from Marseille and live coverage of Wales’ clash with Fiji, but for now this is all from us.
FULL TIME – South Africa 18-3
The final whistle goes in Marseilke, where the Springboks have kicked off their World Cup defence with a 18-3 win over Scotland.
Gregor Townsnend’s men battled gamely for 40 minutes, but were blown away by two quick tries early in the second half.
South Africa come again
Here comes the Boks again, as the game continues to break open with tired bodies on both sides. Williams, however, has no support and his superb break ends with the ball turned over and Scotland launch a counter of their own, which is short-lived.
Chance for Scotland but nothing comes of it
Scotland have a chance, as they win the ball before Price kicks a grubber up field but the ball bounces out and Kinghorn can’t gather.
Chance for the Springboks
Kolbe embarks on a blistering 30-metre run as he slices through Scotland, but can’t get it in the corner. De Klerk keeps it alive and finds De Allende, who feeds Mosterst.
The ball goes out to the right, but Van der Merwe catches the high ball.
The Boks defence not giving an inch
Scotland scrummage well this time and Kinghorn can attack, before feeding Gray who looks for Russell, but he’s swallowed up by the Boks’ defence which rushes up as if shot out of a cannon.
Can Scotland rescue anything from this?
From Mail Sport’s Rob Robertson at the Velodrome: ‘South Africa are not at their best but Scotland need a bit of Finn Russell magic to get them back into the game. Can he do it?’
Springboks continue to dominate the scrum
Scotland make a mess of their line-out yet agaun and the Boks win possession, but Du Toit knocks on and Scotland have a scrum.
But they get dismantled again by the Bomb Squad, as South Africa win a penalty.
Penalty Scotland
Scotland go nowhere with their line-out, but win a penalty after Nyakane wanders offside. The pace has, at last, droppped a little and both teams look very tired.
Boks still on top
South Africa win the line-out as Du Toit gathers well under pressure, before their customary mauil rumbles up field. Scotland stand tall and prevent Arendse’s attempt to chip and chase, as they win the line-out.
So close for Scotland!
Russell nails a 50-22 kick perfectly and Scotland take a quick line-out, which allows them to crash over the line! But Gardner calls them back as the line-out was taken far too quickly.
They have a second bite of the cherry but go nowhere fast, as neither Nel nor Graham make ground and the Boks eventually win a penalty.
Back underway in Marseille
South Africa with quick ball off the line-out, but De Allende misses the pass and it goes loose. The Boks gat away with it, but Scotand barely manage to clear their lines and end up with a line-out.
Time for another water break
It’s time for another water break and Scotland could certainly do with one. Meanwhile, the benches are emptying quickly as Gilchrist is off for Cummings and Vermuelen replaces Wiese.
Penalty Springboks – Missed
The Bomb Squad front row is on and immediately spin Scotland’s scrum around not once, but twice to win consecutive penalties.
The Boks are fully on top now and Scotland look like they are trying to stop a freight train with some old rope.
De Klerk’s penalty is just wide, however, and the gap remains 15 points.
TRY SPRINGBOKS! South Africa 18-3 Scotland
South Africa are in again and what a stunning try it is.
Libbok and Arendse combine superbly, with the former finding the latter with a stunning cross-field kick to allow the latter to gather without breaking stride and crashing over.in the corner.
De Klerk converts as he adds the extra two points. This looks ominous fro Scotland.
Scotland turn over possession
Russell plays a nice pass to Gray, but Scotland are going nowhere as the Boks put enormous pressure on them to win possession back. South Africa have turned up for the second half.
TRY SPRINGBOKS! South Africa 11-3 Scotland
Try Springboks! South Africa win the scrum, with De Klerk switching play from right to left as the Boks pack carrries and carries and carries again, chugging up yards and piushing Scotland’s defence back until Du Toit crashes over. Vintage Springboks, but Libbock misses the conversion.
Chance for the Springboks
The Boks come again with Marx and De Alende carrying powerfully, before De Klerk switches the play left to right as the reigning world champions cut through the Scotland defence. Kriel throws a pass out wide to Snyman, who is clatterd by Kinghorn.
The Scotland full-back knocks on and the Boks havea scrum.
Penalty Springboks
Scotland knock on and South Africa have a scrum, which they finally turn into a penalty after Scotland had dominated the set piece in the first half. Libbock goes for the posts but it falls well short.
Second half underway
Out they come and we’re off again. They can’t possibly keep up the pace from the first 40 minutes, can they?
John Barclay: ‘South Africa should be down to 14’
Speaing on ITV, former Scotland captain John Barclay believes Kriel should’ve seen red for his tackle on Van der Merwe.
‘That’s a red card,’ he says.
‘That fact that it’s not even been reviewed is inexcusable.’
‘Scotland are well in this’
Mail Sport’s Rob Robertson writes from the Stade de Velodrome: ‘Scotland are well and truly in this. The Springboks have had most of the play but Scotland winger Darcy Graham blew a chance to play in Duhan van der Merwe for a try. The Finn Russell penalty just before the break was a massive confidence boost to his team.’
HALF-TIME: South Africa 6-3 Scotland
And breathe. That was brutal, frenetic and gripping. South Africa lead 6-3 but the Scotland are well in this game.
Penalty Scotland! South Africa 6-3 Scotland
The Boks look to reassert their domination in the scrum but Scotland win another penalty as Malherbe is again penalised. Ritchie points to the posts and Russell slots the kick through. 6-3 to the Boks.
Scotland squander the penalty
They can’t as Schoeman spills it after getting crunched by Marx and the Boks have a scrum.
Penalty Scotland
Another scrum and another penalty for Scotland as Malherbe is penalised for overextending. Can Scotland make this count?
Frenetic pace in Marseille
Scotland win the ball off their own feed and kick down field, where Willemse comes forward and gathers. He kicks and chases it himself, but can’t gather cleanly and knocks it on. This game is being played at a frenetic pace.
Scotland win a penalty
Russell can’t find touch as the Boks come again, with Scotland looking worryingly leggy. South Africa march on down the left handside with Allende and set up a maul well inside Scotland’s 22, but Scotland win possession back and earn a penalty. Tremendous defensive work.
Scotland must score!
Oh what a chance for Scotland! Kriel fails to intercept a lineout, Scotland motor forward at pace as Tuipulotu carries powerfully but Graham can’t find the final pass after slicing through the Boks defence.
South Africa surive and counter immediately.
Boks spurn good chance
The Boks win a line-out, and launch an attack from the right, before moving across the field as Mostert carries with force. Willemse gets the ball at first receiver and evades a tackle before feeding De Allende, who coughs up possession.
Finn Russell could be in trouble
Russell could be in trouble here, with the TMO looking at a potential no arm tackle on Arendse.
It’s only a penalty, however, and Scotland will be mightily relieved.
Etzebeth off for Snyman
Snyman is on for Etzebeth, which looks in visible discomfort. Meanwhile, Scotland get a good move away from the back of their scrum, as Van der Merwe blitzes past a coule of defenders.
Scotland have numbers on the outside, but Arendse nails a tackle to stop the move.
Penalty Springboks – South Africa 6-0 Scotland
Libbok makes no mistake, curling it in from the left as the Boks extend their lead.
Penalty Springboks
South Africa gain ground as De Klerk kicks cleverly, before Russell gathers possession. Tuipulotu is tackled by Kolbe and Scotland give away a peanlty for not releasing, as the Boks defence rushed at frightening speed.
Kolbe steals the ball and it’s a penalty to the Boks.
Angus Gardner restores calm
Gardner did really well there, calming both teams and warning the respective captains that the ‘game is not going down that path.’
Which, we can safely assume, is the path of scuffles and hands in players’ faces.
Handbags!
De Allende carries and goes flying into touch, much to his displeasure. A scuffle breaks out, followed by a couole more before Angus Gardner intervenes and restores some calm.
Scotland under the pump
Dempsey charges and makes ground after Scotland won the ball off their own feed, before. Russell kick over half-way. But South Africa counter through swiftly through Willemse, who is stopped by a crunching tackle from Kinghorn.
Water break
Malcom Marx is off the field for Bongi Mbonambi, while Scotland have a scrum in their own 22m as play resume after the water break.
Penalty Springboks
No sooner have Scotland built some pressure that they give away another cheap penalty at the line-up. Libbok plants a kick into touch into Scotland’s 22m and the Boks have a great attacking platform.
Positive signs for Scotland
Etzebeth shatters Russell with a brutal hit, but Scotland at last look to be making some inroads into South Africa’s territory. Libbok counters with a chip and chase of his own, before Russell colletcs the ball and looks to cut through the Boks pack winning a penalty.
Penalty Springboks – South Africa 3-0 Scotland
Libbok makes no mistake this time, as he nails a penalty from 35m out to give the Boks the lead. A series of powerful carries from the Boks ends with Russell penalised for a deliberate knock-on.
Libbok misses a penalty
The scrum results in a penalty, but Libbok misses his kick. The Springboks really should be up by three points here.
Scrum to South Africa
Scotland make a mess of their lineout and the Springboks win the ball back, before Libbok puts up anothr kick, which Kinghorn looks to field but he knocks-on and the Boks have a scrum 10m into Scotland’s half.
Scotland relieve the pressure
Kitshoff is offside at a maul after Gray carried powerfully for Scotland and is penalised. Russell finds touch and Scotland have a good attacking platform
Scotland’s defence holds up
Libbok puts up a kick as the Springboks continue to come at Scotland from all angle, but the defence holds up and Gregor Townsend’s men with a penalty.
South Africa on top early on
Mostert charges down Price’s clearing kick as the Springboks continue to build pressure. Scotland win the line-up and manage to relieve pressure, albeit only temporarily.
KICK-OFF
And we’re off! South Africa kick us off and we’re underway. Scotland knock it on within 10 seconds and the Springboks already look to build pressure.
Time for the anthems
It’s time for the anthems, and we start with Flower of Scotland. And, surprisingly, for once the fans, choir and players all sing at the same pace. It’s a huge improvement on the frankly dreadful offerings we’ve had over the past two days.
Next up, Nkosi sikelel’ Afrika. It’s proper Rugby World Cup stuff and is belted out with gusto by Siya Kolisi and his teammates.
That was tremendous. And we’re ready to go.
The teams are out!
The teams are out on the pitch, Sacotland wearing their traditional all blue kit and South Africa sporting a kit resembling Nigeria’s World Cup kit, but with the green features slightly faded away.
It’s a bold number, but if there’s one team that can pull it off it’s them. Faf de Klerk walks on the pitch on his own to commemorate his 50th cap and is met by a huge ovation.
Finn Russell’s ‘kick-passing is second to none’
Sir Ian McGeechan has been singing the praises of Finn Russell on ITV.
‘Finn Russell, with his kick-passing, is second to none,’ said the Lions legend.
‘He and Ben White will be looking to inject as much pace as possible.
Gregor Townsend: ‘We have to be at out best’
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has been speaking to ITV: ‘We do believe this is an opportunity. We’ve been building to a level where we can take on the best in the world.
‘We have belief in our players. We’ve gone up against powerful teams and handled that physicality. Today is probably a step up and that’s the challenge for the players.
‘We have had recent victories and good performances against some of the best. We need that again and a bit extra.”
It’s still sizzling hot in Marseille
Marseille may be slightly cooler than Paris on opening night, but it’s still sizzling hot with temperatures hovering around the 30C mark. Murrayfield in February, it is not.
Bobby Skinstad: ‘Scotland is a tricky game for the Springboks’
Springboks great Bobby Skinstad believes the reigning world champions should be wary of Scotland.
‘It’s a really tricky opening game for South Africa,’ the 2007 Rugby World Cup winner told BBC Radio Scotland.
‘This Scottish side have got more flair than Scotland have shown in previous years.
‘They score long-range tries and have big, hard, strong outside backs. They’ve also got a gritty, nuggety forward pack.
‘We’ve seen in the United Rugby Championship the Scottish sides dominating South African sides up front at times.’
Rob Robertson: ‘Scotland fans have come more in hope than expectation’
Mail Sport’s Rob Robertson, who is in attendance at the Stade Velodrome, writes: ‘Scotland fans have come more in hope than expectation to their World Cup opener against South Africa. Scotland’s 1990 Grand Slam flanker John Jeffrey claims this is the best Scotland team ever but not many believe him.
‘They do have their best ever fly-half since John Rutherford in Finn Russell and if he can produce some magic then Scotland have a chance. If he doesn’t then put your money on a Springboks win, maybe by 15 points.’
Springboks team news
The Springboks have retained 11 of the players that started the 35-7 win over New Zealand at Twickenham last month.
Jasper Wiese comes in at number eight and winger Cheslin Kolbe returns on the left wing, with Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel selected at centre.
De Allende is one of six players in the XV who started the 2019 final against England along with captain Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, lock Eben Etzebeth, prop Frans Malherbe and Faf de Klerk, who wins his 50th cap.
South Africa: Willemse; Arendse, Kriel, De Allende, Kolbe; Libbok, De Klerk; Kitshoff, Marx, Malherbe, Etzebeth, Mostert, Kolisi (c), Du Toit, Wiese.
Replacements: Mbonambi, Nche, Nyakane, Snyman, Van Staden, Vermeulen, Williams, Le Roux.
Scotland team news
A reminder of the team Gregor Townsend has picked for today. There is no shortage of flair in the backline, while the mercurial Finn Russell gets the nod at fly-half.
There is, however, a completely new front now compared to the team that faced Georgia in the final warm-up match.
SCOTLAND XV: Kinghorn; Graham, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie (c), Darge, Dempsey.
Replacements: Cherry, Bhatti, Nel, Cummings, M Fagerson, Price, Redpath, Smith.
There’s plenty of Rugby World Cup history between these two
South Africa are aiming for an eight successive win against Scotland and have lost just once in the past 15 meetings between the nations.
Scotland and South Africa have been drawn in the same World Cup pool for the third time, with the Scots still looking for their first win.
The defending world champions Springboks ran out 46-29 winner in Edinburgh in 1999 and prevailed 34-16 in Newcastle eight years ago.
The silver lining to both of those defeats is that Scotland qualified for the knockout stages on both occasions.
The Springboks, meanwhile, have lost both of their last two World Cup openers. They were shocked 34-32 by Japan in Brighton in 2015 and lost 23-13 to the All Blacks four years ago.
A look at the Scotland shirts in the dressing room ahead of the game
Will Scotland be able to get their World Cup campaign off to a winning start in this challenging encounter?
Ali Price reveals the blueprint Scotland should use against South Africa
Ali Price says that in order to overcome South Africa, Scotland will have to be brave and quick.
Scotland have had time to prepare for South Africa setup
Ahead of this game, South Africa took the bold step of naming their team two days early.
Star scrum-half Faf de Klerk will win his 50th Test cap, with the talismanic Siya Kolisi captaining the side from the back row.
South Africa’s Ox Nche: Salads don’t win scrums
South Africa prop Ox Nche has revealed his unorthodox plan as he looks to guide his side to glory
Fans ready for intriguing clash
Fans from both nations have been seen enjoying themselves ahead of the game in France.
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the Rugby World Cup clash between Scotland and South Africa. Stay tuned for all the latest updates from the game at Stade Velodrome.
