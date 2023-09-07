Hosts France are adamant they will not be fazed by the magnitude of playing the World Cup curtain raiser tomorrow against New Zealand.

“Playing a World Cup is a dream we’ve all had since we were kids, and starting against the All Blacks is a super exciting challenge. We can’t wait for it,” lock Thibaud Flament said. “We’re expecting a lot of energy from the crowd, the atmosphere will be electric.”

Les Bleus, who have rediscovered their touch since Fabien Galthie took over following a mediocre 2019 World Cup, beat New Zealand for the first time since 2009 in an impressive 40-25 win at the Stade de France two years ago.

England, meanwhile, go into the tournament under a cloud given that they have won only three times in nine Tests under Steve Borthwick. Their critical Pool D opener against Argentina is looming.

England do at least have a kind draw for the tournament. If they escape their pool (also containing Japan, Samoa and Chile) they could face Wales, Australia or Fiji in the quarter-final.

When is the Rugby World Cup?

The tournament begins tomorrow, September 8 with France taking on New Zealand. The final will be played on Saturday, October 28.

South Africa were the winners of the last tournament – in Japan in 2019 – when they beat England in the final, and will be among the favourites again this year, particularly after hammering New Zealand at Twickenham in their final warm-up match.

A strong European challenge is expected, not least from France, who smashed Australia in a pre-tournament warm-up, and Six Nations Grand Slam winners Ireland, who have yet to put their best foot forward at a World Cup but thrashed England in a warm-up match.

Where is it?

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will be played in France across nine stadiums in nine cities. The final will be played at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis (Paris).

Stade de France (capacity 80,698) – Saint-Denis, Paris

Stade de Marseille (67,394) – Marseille

OL Stadium (59,186) – Lyon

(59,186) – Stade Pierre-Mauroy (50,186) – Lille

(50,186) – Stade de Bordeaux (42,115) – Bordeaux

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard (41,965) – Saint-Étienne

Stade de Nice (35,624) – Nice

Stade de la Beaujoire (35,322) – Nantes

Stade de Toulouse (33,150) – Toulouse

How do I watch the Rugby World Cup?

ITV have the exclusive broadcast rights in the UK. The channel for each match is listed below (the vast majority are on ITV1). You can read our guide to the 12 best pundits and commentators working at the tournament.

The radio commentary of every match will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC says there will be a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

In the US, the tournament is being shown on NBC Sports. In South Africa the TV coverage is on SuperSport.

Who is playing?

A total of 20 teams qualified for the Rugby World Cup. These teams were split into four pools of five, with each pool getting one team from five ‘bands’.

Band one featured the four highest-ranked teams from when the draw for the tournament was made back in 2019 (South Africa, New Zealand, England, Wales). Band two comprised the next four highest-ranked teams (Ireland, Australia, France, Japan) and band three the four after that (Scotland, Argentina, Fiji, Italy).

Each side in the first three bands qualified automatically for the tournament owing to their world ranking, while the further two bands comprised the sides who had made it into the tournament via qualifying (Samoa, Georgia, Uruguay, Tonga, Namibia, Romania, Chile, Portugal).

Who is in what pool?

Pool A

New Zealand

France

Italy

Uruguay

Namibia

Pool B

South Africa

Ireland

Scotland

Tonga

Romania

Pool C

Wales

Australia

Fiji

Georgia

Portugal

Pool D

England

Japan

Argentina

Samoa

Chile

Rugby World Cup 2023 full fixtures and schedule

All matches on ITV1 unless specified

POOL MATCHES

Friday, Sept 8 – France v New Zealand, Stade de France, 8.15pm (BST)

– France v New Zealand, Stade de France, 8.15pm (BST) Saturday, Sept 9 – Italy v Namibia, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 12.00pm

– Italy v Namibia, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 12.00pm Saturday, Sept 9 – Ireland v Romania, Stade de Bordeaux, 2.30pm

– Ireland v Romania, Stade de Bordeaux, 2.30pm Saturday, Sept 9 – Australia v Georgia, Stade de France, 5pm

– Australia v Georgia, Stade de France, 5pm Saturday, Sept 9 – England v Argentina, Stade de Marseille, 8pm

– England v Argentina, Stade de Marseille, 8pm Sunday, Sept 10 – Japan v Chile, Stade de Toulouse, 12pm

– Japan v Chile, Stade de Toulouse, 12pm Sunday, Sept 10 – South Africa v Scotland, Stade de Marseille, 4.45pm

– South Africa v Scotland, Stade de Marseille, 4.45pm Sunday, Sept 10 – Wales v Fiji, Stade de Bordeaux, 8pm

– Wales v Fiji, Stade de Bordeaux, 8pm Thursday, Sept 14 – France v Uruguay, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 8pm

– France v Uruguay, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 8pm Friday, Sept 15 – New Zealand v Namibia, Stadium de Toulouse, 8pm

– New Zealand v Namibia, Stadium de Toulouse, 8pm Saturday, Sept 16 – Samoa v Chile, Stade de Bordeaux, 2pm – ITV 4

– Samoa v Chile, Stade de Bordeaux, 2pm – Saturday, Sept 16 – Wales v Portugal, Stade de Nice 4.45pm

– Wales v Portugal, Stade de Nice 4.45pm Saturday, Sept 16 – Ireland v Tonga, Stade de la Beaujoire , 8pm

– Ireland v Tonga, Stade de la Beaujoire 8pm Sunday, Sept 17 – South Africa v Romania, Stade de Bordeaux, 2pm

– South Africa v Romania, Stade de Bordeaux, 2pm Sunday, Sept 17 – Australia v Fiji, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4.45pm

– Australia v Fiji, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4.45pm Sunday, Sept 17 – England v Japan, Stade de Nice, 8pm

– England v Japan, Stade de Nice, 8pm Wednesday, Sept 20 – Italy v Uruguay, Stade de Nice, 4.45pm – ITV 4

– Italy v Uruguay, Stade de Nice, 4.45pm – Thursday, Sept 21 – France v Namibia, Stade de Marseille, 8pm – ITV 4

– France v Namibia, Stade de Marseille, 8pm – Friday, Sept 22 – Argentina v Samoa, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4.45pm

– Argentina v Samoa, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4.45pm Saturday, Sept 23 – Georgia v Portugal, Stadium de Toulouse, 1pm

– Georgia v Portugal, Stadium de Toulouse, 1pm Saturday, Sept 23 – England v Chile, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm

– England v Chile, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm Saturday, Sept 23 – South Africa v Ireland, Stade de France, 8pm

– South Africa v Ireland, Stade de France, 8pm Sunday, Sept 24 – Scotland v Tonga, Stade de Nice, 4.45pm

– Scotland v Tonga, Stade de Nice, 4.45pm Sunday, Sept 24 – Wales v Australia, OL Stadium, 8pm

– Wales v Australia, OL Stadium, 8pm Wednesday, Sept 27 – Uruguay v Namibia, OL Stadium, 4.45pm – ITV 4

– Uruguay v Namibia, OL Stadium, 4.45pm – Thursday, Sept 28 – Japan v Samoa, Stade de Toulouse, 8pm – ITV 4

– Japan v Samoa, Stade de Toulouse, 8pm – Friday, Sept 29 – New Zealand v Italy, OL Stadium, 8pm

– New Zealand v Italy, OL Stadium, 8pm Saturday, Sept 30 – Argentina v Chile, Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm

– Argentina v Chile, Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm Saturday, Sept 30 – Fiji v Georgia, Stade de Bordeaux, 4.45pm

– Fiji v Georgia, Stade de Bordeaux, 4.45pm Saturday, Sept 30 – Scotland v Romania, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 8pm

– Scotland v Romania, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 8pm Sunday, Oct 1 – Australia v Portugal, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4.45pm – ITV 4

– Australia v Portugal, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4.45pm – Sunday, Oct 1 – South Africa v Tonga, Stade de Marseille, 8pm

– South Africa v Tonga, Stade de Marseille, 8pm Thursday, Oct 5 – New Zealand v Uruguay, OL Stadium, 8pm – ITV 4

– New Zealand v Uruguay, OL Stadium, 8pm – Friday, Oct 6 – France v Italy, OL Stadium, 8pm

– France v Italy, OL Stadium, 8pm Saturday, Oct 7 – Wales v Georgia, Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm

– Wales v Georgia, Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm Saturday, Oct 7 – England v Samoa, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm

– England v Samoa, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm Saturday, Oct 7 – Ireland v Scotland, Stade de France, 8pm

– Ireland v Scotland, Stade de France, 8pm Sunday, Oct 8 – Japan v Argentina, Stade de la Beaujoire, 12pm

– Japan v Argentina, Stade de la Beaujoire, 12pm Sunday, Oct 8 – Tonga v Romania, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm – ITV 3

– Tonga v Romania, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm – Sunday, Oct 8 – Fiji v Portugal, Stade de Toulouse, 8pm – ITV 4

QUARTER-FINALS

Saturday, Oct 14 – Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D, Stade de Marseille, 4pm

– Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D, Stade de Marseille, 4pm Saturday, Oct 14 – Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A, Stade de France, 8pm

– Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A, Stade de France, 8pm Sunday, Oct 15 – Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C, Stade de Marseille, 4pm

– Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C, Stade de Marseille, 4pm Sunday, Oct 15 – Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B, Stade de France, 8pm

SEMI-FINALS

Friday, Oct 20 – Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2, Stade de France, 8pm

– Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2, Stade de France, 8pm Saturday, Oct 21 – Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4, Stade de France, 8pm

BRONZE-MEDAL MATCH

Friday, Oct 27 – Runner-up SF 1 v Runner-up SF 2, Stade de France, 8pm

FINAL