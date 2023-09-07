Hosts France are adamant they will not be fazed by the magnitude of playing the World Cup curtain raiser tomorrow against New Zealand.
“Playing a World Cup is a dream we’ve all had since we were kids, and starting against the All Blacks is a super exciting challenge. We can’t wait for it,” lock Thibaud Flament said. “We’re expecting a lot of energy from the crowd, the atmosphere will be electric.”
Les Bleus, who have rediscovered their touch since Fabien Galthie took over following a mediocre 2019 World Cup, beat New Zealand for the first time since 2009 in an impressive 40-25 win at the Stade de France two years ago.
England, meanwhile, go into the tournament under a cloud given that they have won only three times in nine Tests under Steve Borthwick. Their critical Pool D opener against Argentina is looming.
England do at least have a kind draw for the tournament. If they escape their pool (also containing Japan, Samoa and Chile) they could face Wales, Australia or Fiji in the quarter-final.
When is the Rugby World Cup?
The tournament begins tomorrow, September 8 with France taking on New Zealand. The final will be played on Saturday, October 28.
South Africa were the winners of the last tournament – in Japan in 2019 – when they beat England in the final, and will be among the favourites again this year, particularly after hammering New Zealand at Twickenham in their final warm-up match.
A strong European challenge is expected, not least from France, who smashed Australia in a pre-tournament warm-up, and Six Nations Grand Slam winners Ireland, who have yet to put their best foot forward at a World Cup but thrashed England in a warm-up match.
Where is it?
The 2023 Rugby World Cup will be played in France across nine stadiums in nine cities. The final will be played at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis (Paris).
- Stade de France (capacity 80,698) – Saint-Denis, Paris
- Stade de Marseille (67,394) – Marseille
- OL Stadium (59,186) – Lyon
- Stade Pierre-Mauroy (50,186) – Lille
- Stade de Bordeaux (42,115) – Bordeaux
- Stade Geoffroy-Guichard (41,965) – Saint-Étienne
- Stade de Nice (35,624) – Nice
- Stade de la Beaujoire (35,322) – Nantes
- Stade de Toulouse (33,150) – Toulouse
How do I watch the Rugby World Cup?
ITV have the exclusive broadcast rights in the UK. The channel for each match is listed below (the vast majority are on ITV1). You can read our guide to the 12 best pundits and commentators working at the tournament.
The radio commentary of every match will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC says there will be a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
In the US, the tournament is being shown on NBC Sports. In South Africa the TV coverage is on SuperSport.
Who is playing?
A total of 20 teams qualified for the Rugby World Cup. These teams were split into four pools of five, with each pool getting one team from five ‘bands’.
Band one featured the four highest-ranked teams from when the draw for the tournament was made back in 2019 (South Africa, New Zealand, England, Wales). Band two comprised the next four highest-ranked teams (Ireland, Australia, France, Japan) and band three the four after that (Scotland, Argentina, Fiji, Italy).
Each side in the first three bands qualified automatically for the tournament owing to their world ranking, while the further two bands comprised the sides who had made it into the tournament via qualifying (Samoa, Georgia, Uruguay, Tonga, Namibia, Romania, Chile, Portugal).
Who is in what pool?
Pool A
New Zealand
France
Italy
Uruguay
Namibia
Pool B
South Africa
Ireland
Scotland
Tonga
Romania
Pool C
Wales
Australia
Fiji
Georgia
Portugal
Pool D
England
Japan
Argentina
Samoa
Chile
Rugby World Cup 2023 full fixtures and schedule
All matches on ITV1 unless specified
POOL MATCHES
- Friday, Sept 8 – France v New Zealand, Stade de France, 8.15pm (BST)
- Saturday, Sept 9 – Italy v Namibia, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 12.00pm
- Saturday, Sept 9 – Ireland v Romania, Stade de Bordeaux, 2.30pm
- Saturday, Sept 9 – Australia v Georgia, Stade de France, 5pm
- Saturday, Sept 9 – England v Argentina, Stade de Marseille, 8pm
- Sunday, Sept 10 – Japan v Chile, Stade de Toulouse, 12pm
- Sunday, Sept 10 – South Africa v Scotland, Stade de Marseille, 4.45pm
- Sunday, Sept 10 – Wales v Fiji, Stade de Bordeaux, 8pm
- Thursday, Sept 14 – France v Uruguay, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 8pm
- Friday, Sept 15 – New Zealand v Namibia, Stadium de Toulouse, 8pm
- Saturday, Sept 16 – Samoa v Chile, Stade de Bordeaux, 2pm – ITV 4
- Saturday, Sept 16 – Wales v Portugal, Stade de Nice 4.45pm
- Saturday, Sept 16 – Ireland v Tonga, Stade de la Beaujoire, 8pm
- Sunday, Sept 17 – South Africa v Romania, Stade de Bordeaux, 2pm
- Sunday, Sept 17 – Australia v Fiji, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4.45pm
- Sunday, Sept 17 – England v Japan, Stade de Nice, 8pm
- Wednesday, Sept 20 – Italy v Uruguay, Stade de Nice, 4.45pm – ITV 4
- Thursday, Sept 21 – France v Namibia, Stade de Marseille, 8pm – ITV 4
- Friday, Sept 22 – Argentina v Samoa, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4.45pm
- Saturday, Sept 23 – Georgia v Portugal, Stadium de Toulouse, 1pm
- Saturday, Sept 23 – England v Chile, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm
- Saturday, Sept 23 – South Africa v Ireland, Stade de France, 8pm
- Sunday, Sept 24 – Scotland v Tonga, Stade de Nice, 4.45pm
- Sunday, Sept 24 – Wales v Australia, OL Stadium, 8pm
- Wednesday, Sept 27 – Uruguay v Namibia, OL Stadium, 4.45pm – ITV 4
- Thursday, Sept 28 – Japan v Samoa, Stade de Toulouse, 8pm – ITV 4
- Friday, Sept 29 – New Zealand v Italy, OL Stadium, 8pm
- Saturday, Sept 30 – Argentina v Chile, Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm
- Saturday, Sept 30 – Fiji v Georgia, Stade de Bordeaux, 4.45pm
- Saturday, Sept 30 – Scotland v Romania, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 8pm
- Sunday, Oct 1 – Australia v Portugal, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4.45pm – ITV 4
- Sunday, Oct 1 – South Africa v Tonga, Stade de Marseille, 8pm
- Thursday, Oct 5 – New Zealand v Uruguay, OL Stadium, 8pm – ITV 4
- Friday, Oct 6 – France v Italy, OL Stadium, 8pm
- Saturday, Oct 7 – Wales v Georgia, Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm
- Saturday, Oct 7 – England v Samoa, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm
- Saturday, Oct 7 – Ireland v Scotland, Stade de France, 8pm
- Sunday, Oct 8 – Japan v Argentina, Stade de la Beaujoire, 12pm
- Sunday, Oct 8 – Tonga v Romania, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm – ITV 3
- Sunday, Oct 8 – Fiji v Portugal, Stade de Toulouse, 8pm – ITV 4
QUARTER-FINALS
- Saturday, Oct 14 – Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D, Stade de Marseille, 4pm
- Saturday, Oct 14 – Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A, Stade de France, 8pm
- Sunday, Oct 15 – Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C, Stade de Marseille, 4pm
- Sunday, Oct 15 – Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B, Stade de France, 8pm
SEMI-FINALS
- Friday, Oct 20 – Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2, Stade de France, 8pm
- Saturday, Oct 21 – Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4, Stade de France, 8pm
BRONZE-MEDAL MATCH
- Friday, Oct 27 – Runner-up SF 1 v Runner-up SF 2, Stade de France, 8pm
FINAL