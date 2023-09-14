Rugby World Cup: France get off to a flying start against New Zealand in opening game

Uruguay begin their Rugby World Cup campaign with a tough opening meeting against hosts France at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

Although they’re heavy underdogs Esteban Meneses’ side has plenty of quality in their squad and Los Teros produced a real shock by beating Fiji in one of the games of the tournament four years ago. They’ve set their sights on a third place finish in Pool A and a shock victory over France would make that goal more achieveable.

In contrast, Fabien Galthie’s team are among the favourites for the tournament especially after producing a superb first showing against New Zealand at the Stade de France to put them in pole position to top Pool A. Galthie is resting most of his regular starters for this fixture, due to the short turnaround from that opening clash and with Uruguay unlikely to provide an 80-minute challenge.

