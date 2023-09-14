Rugby World Cup: France get off to a flying start against New Zealand in opening game
Uruguay begin their Rugby World Cup campaign with a tough opening meeting against hosts France at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.
Although they’re heavy underdogs Esteban Meneses’ side has plenty of quality in their squad and Los Teros produced a real shock by beating Fiji in one of the games of the tournament four years ago. They’ve set their sights on a third place finish in Pool A and a shock victory over France would make that goal more achieveable.
In contrast, Fabien Galthie’s team are among the favourites for the tournament especially after producing a superb first showing against New Zealand at the Stade de France to put them in pole position to top Pool A. Galthie is resting most of his regular starters for this fixture, due to the short turnaround from that opening clash and with Uruguay unlikely to provide an 80-minute challenge.
PENALTY! France 13 – 5 Uruguay 15 mins
It’s Jaminet again who extends the French lead from the tee.
Imogen Ainsworth14 September 2023 20:20
TRY! France 10-5 Uruguay 11 mins
Hastoy powers over after a pacy delivery from the scrum from Lucu as France respond. Conversion from Jaminet is good.
Imogen Ainsworth14 September 2023 20:17
TRY! France 3-5 Uruguay 5 mins
And it’s Uruguay who get the first try! It’s Nicolas Freitas who scores past Jaminet after a well-timed kick from Felipe Etcheverry. Etcheverry’s conversion is charged down.
Imogen Ainsworth14 September 2023 20:11
PENALTY France 3-0 Uruguay 3 mins
It’s a great strike from Melvyn Jaminet to put France ahead after they were awarded a penalty due to Sanguinetti collapsing the scrum.
Imogen Ainsworth14 September 2023 20:09
KICK OFF France 0-0 Uruguay
And they’re underway in Lille! There is an early knock on from Sekou Macalou however and we’ll have a scrum barely a minute into the game.
Imogen Ainsworth14 September 2023 20:04
A poignant moment of reflection for the victims of the tragedies in Libya and Morocco before the anthems start.
Speaking of anthems, they sound much improved compared to those that were played during the first weekend!
Imogen Ainsworth14 September 2023 20:01
Ten minutes until kick off!
Not long to go now, France will no doubt have confidence in their chances, but can Uruguay disrupt proceedings? Only time will tell!
Imogen Ainsworth14 September 2023 19:52
Uruguay’s Santiago Arata currently plays for French Top14 side Castres.
Stade Toulousain, the club of France’s first-choice scrum-half Antoine Dupont who has been rested this evening, have been reported to have shown an interest in signing Arata.
Tonight’s match-up between Arata and France’s Lucu is a key battle to watch out for.
An additional four players from the Uruguay team play their club rugby in France: Nicolas Freitas and Andrés Vilaseca (Vannes), Manuel Leindekar (Bayonne) and Agustin Ormaechea (Nice).
Imogen Ainsworth14 September 2023 19:19
The two countries haven’t faced each other since the 1960s when a France XV team took to the field and have never played a full international fixture against each other until today.
France go into the match as the home side, among the World Cup favourites, and 14 places above Uruguay in the world rankings.
Uruguay however caused an upset at last RWC in 2019 when they beat Fiji, who were nine places above them at the time, 30-27.
France are currently on a four-match winning streak after beating New Zealand on the opening night in Paris while Uruguay have won one out of their last five.
Imogen Ainsworth14 September 2023 19:08
France lay down Rugby World Cup marker but not how they intended
France began their World Cup with victory over New Zealand at a rocking Stade de France last Friday. Here’s Luke Baker’s report from a memorable night in Paris:
Pressure can do strange things to teams. Even the best in the world can suddenly struggle to execute the most basic skills under the burden of expectation. On a night when a raucous, febrile Stade de France crowd more than did their part, their heroes on the field often failed to do theirs – certainly in the swashbuckling, free-flowing manner we have become accustomed to over the past few years.
Yet somehow, someway, and even with the talismanic Antoine Dupont kept quiet, France emerged comfortably victorious against New Zealand. Barring some catastrophe or act of God in their remaining group games against the overmatched trio of Italy, Namibia and Uruguay, they can now safely start turning their focus to a quarter-final.
This 27-13 win won’t live in the memory for the quality of performance – in fact, at times, especially in the first half, Les Bleus bore no resemblance to the dynamic, efficient, ruthless machine that Fabien Galthie has created during this four-year cycle – but perhaps their grinding victory was simply a sign of the true champions they are.
Maybe the most eagerly-anticipated Rugby World Cup opener since South Africa vs Australia in 1995 was never destined to be a carnival of high-class rugby but the fact it ended with the All Blacks’ first-ever pool-stage defeat, after 31 straight wins dating back to 1987, speaks to what Les Bleus are now capable of.
Luke Baker14 September 2023 18:50