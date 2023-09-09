Ireland begin their Rugby World Cup campaign against Romania with the return of Johnny Sexton.
The veteran fly half hands head coach Andy Farrell a major boost as the world’s No 1-ranked team look to overcome a lopsided draw and a tricky pool to secure glory in France.
Unbeaten in 2023, the Irish will hope to go at least one further than Japan 2019, when a crushing loss to New Zealand ended their hopes in the quarter-finals. But with the All Blacks and hosts France in Pool A, they will have to do it the hard way should they themselves advance from Pool B.
Italy get tournament up and running with win
It’s all over in St Etienne, with Italy surviving the searing heat to put Namibia away 50-8. The African side tired late on, understandably, allowing Kieran Crowley’s men to open up their advantage, ironing out the handling errors frm the first half to take five tournament points.
Ex-England squad member Paolo Odogwu sprinted into the corner for their seventh and final score – Italy go top of Pool A with Uruguay their next fixture in a week and a half. Namibia, meanwhile, have a short turnaround before taking on the All Blacks on Friday.
Nika Amshukeli set to make history
Making a first World Cup entrance a little bit later will be referee Nika Amashukeli, the first Georgian official to take charge of a fixture at the tournament. The fast rising whistler will become the youngest World Cup referee since Wayne Barnes made his debut in 2007 – and, in a nice coincidence, Amashukeli will have the Englishman as one of his assistants today.
New Zealand’s Brendon Pickerill is the TMO.
Romania ready for World Cup return
Romania missed out on the 2019 tournament after falling foul of World Rugby’s player eligibility rules, losing their place at the World Cup. It was the first time the Oaks hadn’t been present at the quadrennial men’s tournament, and head coach Eugen Apjok is hopeful that his squad will take plenty out of today’s opening fixture as Romania make their return to rugby’s biggest stage.
“We chose the best players that we could for this game, and also we want to give them the opportunity to play against the number one team in the rankings,” said Apjok. “We think we are ready for this game.
“They must play at 100 per cent because their individual performances will have a great impact on the team performance.
“It is very important for them to play and enjoy this game as it can be a moment where we see our strengths and weaknesses. Also, it can be a very important start to build towards qualification for the next World Cup as 95% of the players at this World Cup will be available for the next one also.
“It will be a special moment for all the 23 players. It will be their first game in the World Cup. I hope there will be positive emotions. It depends on how they manage these emotions so they can do what we prepared for this game.
“We will have tough moments but we will see how the leaders of the team react at that point, but I am truly convinced that this experience will help us in the future.”
Team News – Romania
Eugen Apjok’s Romania have endured a difficult build up to this tournament, losing their three warm-up games and a couple of key individuals to injury. Apjok shuffles his backline around for their Pool B opener, with Hinckley Vaovasa, more often a full back or centre, taking the starting ten shirt in the seventh different Romanian half back partnership of the year.
Florian Rosu comes in to the starting side at six, joining captain Critian Chirica and Vlad Neculau in the back row. Lock Adrian Motoc, who impressed with Biarritz in Pro D2 last season, was sent off in the Oaks’ final warm-up game against Italy, but a disciplinary committee dismissed his red card, leaving him free to start.
Romania XV: Iulian Hartig, Ovidiu Cojocaru, Alexandru Gordas; Adrian Motoc, Stefan Ianu; Florian Rosu, Vlad Neculau, Cristian Chirica (capt.); Gabriel Rupanu, Hinckley Vaovasa; Tevita Manumua, Fonovai Tangimana, Jason Tomane, Nicolas Onutu; Marius Simionescu.
Replacements: Florin Bardasu, Alexandru Savin, Gheorghe Gajion, Marius Iftimiciuc, Dragos Ser; Alin Conache, Tudor Boldor, Taylor Gontineac.
Team News – Ireland
Ireland welcome back captain Johnny Sexton for their World Cup opener, the fly half not having played since their grand slam securing win over England at the end of the Six Nations due to injury and then suspension. He leads a strong Irish side, with Andy Farrell opting to give many of his first choice starters an immediate chance to get into the swing of things.
Keith Earls starts on the wing, while Leinster lock Joe McCarthy gets an opportunity alongside clubmate James Ryan. The back row looks slightly different to usual – Tadhg Beirne is more than comfortable sliding across from the second row to the blindside, while Peter O’Mahony has plenty of openside experience, too.
And there’s a late change among the replacements, with Robbie Henshaw withdrawn as a precaution; Mack Hansen comes into jersey 23.
Ireland XV: Andrew Porter, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Tahdg Beirne, Peter O’Maony, Caelan Doris; Jamison Gibson-Park, Johnny Sexton; James Lowe, Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, Keith Earls; Hugo Keenan.
Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Jeremy Loughman, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson, Josh van der Flier; Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Mack Hansen.
Andy Farrell expects Ireland to step up quality in World Cup opener
So with Italy in command in Saint Etienne, let’s switch our focus more fully to building up to today’s second fixture. Romania might have been hoping to meet a slightly under-strength Ireland given the tough tests Andy Farrell’s side have to come, but the Six Nations winners are pretty close to fully loaded, and their head coach is hoping for a step up in quality.
Italy begin to pull away
That’s a stunning score from Italy, going from inside their own half and cutting Namibia apart out wide, Ange Capuozzo exchanging passes with Monty Ioane before scurrying into the corner. It all came after a vital turnover on his own line from replacement flanker Manuel Zuliani with Namibia looking for a second try, and that’s the best we’ve seen from Italy in possession.
Tommaso Allan knocks over a touchline conversion: Italy 31-8 Namibia.
Ireland arrive at the Stade de Bordeaux
Little more than an hour now until Ireland get their World Cup underway against Romania. Andy Farrell’s side have safely made it out to the rather funky Matmut Atlantique, which will be known as the Stade de Bordeaux for this tournament.
Italy extend advantage
More like it from Italy, getting their kicking game right early in the second half and bashing their way over the line after making initial progress with the maul to the left corner. Dino Lamb is the scorer – the Harlequins lock represented England at U20 level.
Tommaso Allan, himself a recently departed Harlequin, knocks over the extra two points to swell Italy’s lead to 24-8.
Italy 17-8 Namibia – second half under way
They are back out there in the Saint Etienne heat. Can Italy kick into gear in the second half? It’s just been a little bit too inaccurate so far from Kieran Crowley’s side.
