“It’s just another game” Italy defiant ahead of facing New Zealand at the World Cup

New Zealand ran riot with a seven-try first-half against Italy as the All Blacks marched towards the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals in Lyon.

Aaron Smith scored a hat-trick, Ardie Savea crossed for two tries, and scores from wingers Will Jordan and Mark Telea racked up an emphatic 49-3 lead at half time.

Italy had arrived with genuine belief that they could secure a first-ever victory over the All Blacks: Kieran Crowley’s side had picked up a maximum ten points from their first two Pool A fixtures, following a thrashing of Namibia with a win over Uruguay.

But New Zealand’s men, who suffered a first ever World Cup pool stage defeat on the opening night of the tournament against France, turned on the style to put Italy away before the break.

They were boosted for this clash in Lyon by the return from injury of flanker Shannon Frizell and centre Jordie Barrett, though regular captain Sam Cane is only among the replacements after his own fitness issues.

Meanwhile Sam Whitelock will become the most-capped All Black of all-time when he comes off the bench, with the lock set to surpass the great Richie McCaw.

Follow all the latest from the Pool A match below. Get all the Rugby World Cup odds here, plus the latest tips and free bets on the World Cup here .