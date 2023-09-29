“It’s just another game” Italy defiant ahead of facing New Zealand at the World Cup
New Zealand ran riot with a seven-try first-half against Italy as the All Blacks marched towards the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals in Lyon.
Aaron Smith scored a hat-trick, Ardie Savea crossed for two tries, and scores from wingers Will Jordan and Mark Telea racked up an emphatic 49-3 lead at half time.
Italy had arrived with genuine belief that they could secure a first-ever victory over the All Blacks: Kieran Crowley’s side had picked up a maximum ten points from their first two Pool A fixtures, following a thrashing of Namibia with a win over Uruguay.
But New Zealand’s men, who suffered a first ever World Cup pool stage defeat on the opening night of the tournament against France, turned on the style to put Italy away before the break.
They were boosted for this clash in Lyon by the return from injury of flanker Shannon Frizell and centre Jordie Barrett, though regular captain Sam Cane is only among the replacements after his own fitness issues.
Meanwhile Sam Whitelock will become the most-capped All Black of all-time when he comes off the bench, with the lock set to surpass the great Richie McCaw.
New Zealand 49-3 Italy, 43 minutes
Italy attack purposefully again and Brodie Retallick is offside. Paolo Garbisi kicks down to about 12 metres from the All Blacks’ line.
Harry Latham-Coyle29 September 2023 21:07
New Zealand 49-3 Italy, 42 minutes
Better! Continuity from Italy, punching over the advantage line and layering on attacking elements thereafter. Dalton Papali’i makes a bad defensive read and Paolo Garbisi surges into the open acreage, but Tommaso Allan is forced over the touchline after connecting with his fly half.
Harry Latham-Coyle29 September 2023 21:06
New Zealand 49-3 Italy, 41 minutes
Jordie Barrett is penalised for rolling into Stephen Varney and disrupting the scrum half’s ability to get the ball way from the base of a ruck. Italy kick up towards halfway.
Harry Latham-Coyle29 September 2023 21:05
Second half…
The 30 combatants are back out there. Niccolo Cannone is on for Dino Lamb in the Italy second row.
Harry Latham-Coyle29 September 2023 21:04
HT: New Zealand 49-3 Italy
Tough to know where to go for Italy. Not a single facet of their game has worked so far and this is threatening to be the sort of scarring night that a young side really doesn’t need.
The All Blacks have just been too clever and clinical for them. The options that Jordie Barrett’s return has given their attack has caused all sorts of problems, and their phalanx of forward carriers have won pretty much every collision.
Harry Latham-Coyle29 September 2023 20:55
HT: New Zealand 49-3 Italy
South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has either had an excellent Friday night dinner, or has been just as impressed with the All Blacks as the rest of us.
Harry Latham-Coyle29 September 2023 20:54
HT: New Zealand 49-3 Italy
Well. Ruthless stuff from the All Blacks, back to their best and rampant in Lyon. Three for Aaron Smith, two for Ardie Savea, and seven tries of all kind to leave Italy searching for answers. Did we get a little ahead of ourselves talking up a potential Azzurri upset? Probably, but Kieran Crowley’s side have been very poor, and New Zealand very, very, very good.
Harry Latham-Coyle29 September 2023 20:53
HALF TIME: NEW ZEALAND 49-3 ITALY
Harry Latham-Coyle29 September 2023 20:50
TRY! NEW ZEALAND 49-3 Italy (Ardie Savea try, 45 minutes)
That’ll please the All Blacks rather more – a magnificent seven-try first half!
Codie Taylor finds Shannon Frizell at the tail, and from there, it’s inevitable. The maul makes four of the required five metres and, when it grinds to a halt, Ardie Savea the remaining one.
Harry Latham-Coyle29 September 2023 20:47
New Zealand 42-3 Italy, 43 minutes
Italy infringe again. Lorenzo Cannone is off his feet before jackaling. New Zealand seem to have plenty of routes to a score regardless, though Richie Mo’unga picks the wrong one, Codie Taylor trying gamely to get to a cross kick but ending up belly flopping about a yard shy of the bouncing ball. Not one the hooker will want to see on the Monday morning review.
Harry Latham-Coyle29 September 2023 20:47