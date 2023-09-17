South Africa will look to continue their impressive start to the Rugby World Cup as they face minnows Romania in Bordeaux this afternoon.
The Springboks laid down an early marker by shutting down Scotland 18-3 in their opening match in Pool B and the Oaks shouldn’t pose too big a problem, having been thrashed 82-8 by Ireland last weekend – although they did grab the opening try of the game.
South Africa did endure some bad news during the week as they suffered a major injury blow with hooker Malcolm Marx ruled out of the tournament with a torn ACL. Marx, one of the world’s best hookers, suffered the injury in training and is yet to be replaced in the 33-man squad.
TRY! South Africa 33-0 Romania (Cobus Reinach, 24 mins)
And Cobus Reinach does complete his hat-trick. The scrum absolutely pulverises the Romanian pack and the scrum half picks up at the back and dives over the line.
Easy peasy. Reinach does what he did against Canada in Kobe four years ago, albeit a few minutes slower this time.
Luke Baker17 September 2023 14:31
South Africa 26-0 Romania, 23 mins
The maul gets South Africa with a metre or so but they knock on while diving for the line. Back for a penalty and the pack will get a chance to cause more havoc with a scrum
Luke Baker17 September 2023 14:30
South Africa 26-0 Romania, 22 mins
Romania can’t afford basic errors like that. A lineout on halfway overthrown and the Boks attack once more.
Mapimpi’s clever kick over the top initially dealt with but a great counter-ruck by South Africa and they win a penalty. A kick to the corner, lineout incoming…
Luke Baker17 September 2023 14:29
South Africa 26-0 Romania, 20 mins
Here was Makazole Mapimpi’s try, a lovely piece of play by Willie Le Roux to set it up. One of four Springboks tries int he first 12 minutes…
Luke Baker17 September 2023 14:26
South Africa 26-0 Romania, 20 mins
We’ve reached the first water break. Romania have managed to stop the bleeding in the last five minutes or so.
Marius Simionescu was challenged unfairly in the air to win a penalty and the Oaks pack kept things tight with a couple of big carries in midfield.
The Springboks will be delighted with this opening quarter though
Luke Baker17 September 2023 14:25
NO TRY! South Africa 26-0 Romania, 16 mins
Try number five for South Africa? A five-metre lineout, the driving maul gets rolling, Marco van Staden comes through the middle with the ball and rumbles over in the corner.
But it’s checked by the TMO and the two Springboks locks detach from each other and end up blocking the Romania defenders. So the score is chalked off and the Oaks can clear from the penalty
Luke Baker17 September 2023 14:21
MISSED PENALTY! South Africa 26-0 Romania (Hinckley Vaovasa, 14 mins)
Oh no! Romania get a chance for some points on the board as the Boks are off their feet at a ruck on the 22 but Hinckley Vaovasa slides his penalty wide right.
That’s a shame for the Oaks
Luke Baker17 September 2023 14:18
TRY! South Africa 26-0 Romania (Damian Willemse, 12 mins)
A bonus point sealed in just 11 mins and 15 seconds…
Kwagga Smith with a punishing carry, barrelling through defenders. Then a lovely bit of individualism from Damian Willemse and he shows and goes, scythes through the defensive line and glides in for the try.
Irrepressible from the Springboks so far.
Luke Baker17 September 2023 14:15
TRY! South Africa 19-0 Romania (Cobus Reinach, 9 mins)
Oh dear. This is too easy for the Boks. Romania have absolute no defence around the base of a ruck, Cobus Reinach picks and goes, charges through a gaping hole in the middle of the defence with the slightest of dummies and races over the line.
Simply conversion for Willemse and it’s 19-0 inside 10 minutes. Reinach only needs one more try for that hat-trick we mentioned.
Luke Baker17 September 2023 14:13
TRY! South Africa 12-0 Romania (Makazole Mapimpi, 7 mins)
The maul is actually well defended by Romania but South Africa go wide and Makazole Mapimpi scores.
Willemse fires a long pass out to Willie le Roux who draws two defenders and flicks out the back of his hand to Mapimpi to run inside and touch down. Lovely touch by Le Roux.
A seventh try in his seventh RWC appearance for the winger. This time Willemse nails the extras
Luke Baker17 September 2023 14:09