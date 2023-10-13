Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news

The 2023 Rugby World Cup enters the business end of the tournament with the quarter-finals.

France captain Antoine Dupont has declared himself “fully ready” to lead Les Bleus in Sunday’s World Cup quarter-final against South Africa just over three weeks after a broken cheekbone.

“I feel very well,” said the 26-year-old scrum-half. “At the time, I didn’t know how serious the injury was so I thought the competition was over for me. I had to wait to get my hope back.

“I was lucky enough to have several weeks to rejuvenate and repair and have a full training week with the group. Today I am fully capable to be ready for this game on Sunday.”

Which cities will matches be held in?

Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Lille, Saint-Etienne, Nantes, Toulouse.

When is the Rugby World Cup final?

The tournament began in Paris on 8 September with the host nation facing New Zealand, and will conclude with the final, also at the capital city’s Stade de France, on 28 October.

