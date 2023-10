New Zealand made it three big wins in a row as they swept Uruguay aside, and France will join them in the quarter-finals as Pool A winners after thrashing Italy.

Scotland hammered Romania but must now back that up against Ireland in what is the ultimate test for Gregor Townsend’s side – it is a must-win match for the Scot.

England, already through to the knockout stages as group winners, bring their Pool D campaign to a close on Saturday, as they look to make it a perfect four wins from four at the World Cup against Samoa.

Rugby World Cup tables 2023

Read More

Pool A

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost PF PA PD Bonus Pts 1 France 4 4 0 0 210 32 +178 2 18 2 New Zealand 4 3 0 1 253 47 +206 3 15 3 Italy 4 2 0 2 114 181 -67 2 10 4 Uruguay 4 1 0 3 65 164 -99 1 5 5 Namibia 4 0 0 4 37 255 -218 0 0

Fixtures and results

Friday, September 8

France 27-13 New Zealand

Saturday, September 9

Italy 52-8 Namibia

Thursday, September 14

France 27-12 Uruguay

Friday, September 15

New Zealand 71-3 Namibia

Wednesday, September 20

Italy 38-17 Uruguay

Thursday, September 21

France 96-0 Namibia

Wednesday, September 27

Uruguay 36-26 Namibia

Friday, September 29

New Zealand 96-17 Italy

Thursday, October 5

New Zealand 73-0 Uruguay

Friday, October 6

France 60-7 Italy

Pool B

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost PF PA PD Bonus Pts 1 South Africa 4 3 0 1 151 34 +117 3 15 2 Ireland 3 3 0 0 154 32 +122 2 14 3 Scotland 3 2 0 1 132 35 +97 2 10 4 Tonga 3 0 0 3 51 153 -102 0 0 5 Romania 3 0 0 3 8 242 -234 0 0

Fixtures and results

Saturday, September 9

Ireland 82-8 Romania

Sunday, September 10

South Africa 18-3 Scotland

Saturday, September 16

Ireland 59-16 Tonga

Sunday, September 17

South Africa 76-0 Romania

Saturday, September 23

South Africa 8-13 Ireland

Sunday, September 24

Scotland 45-17 Tonga

Saturday, September 30

Scotland 84-0 Romania

Sunday, October 1

South Africa 49-18 vs Tonga

Saturday, October 7

Ireland vs Scotland (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Sunday, October 8

Tonga vs Romania (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4:45pm, ITV3)

Pool C

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost PF PA PD Bonus Pts 1 Wales 3 3 0 0 100 40 +60 2 14 2 Australia 4 2 0 2 90 91 -1 3 11 3 Fiji 3 2 0 1 65 59 +6 2 10 4 Georgia 3 0 1 2 45 70 -25 1 3 5 Portugal 3 0 1 2 40 80 -40 0 2

Fixtures and results

Saturday, September 9

Australia 35-15 Georgia

Sunday, September 10

Wales 32-26 Fiji

Saturday, September 16

Wales 28-8 Portugal

Sunday, September 17

Australia 15-22 Fiji

Saturday, September 23

Georgia 18-18 Portugal

Sunday, September 24

Wales 40-6 Australia

Saturday, September 30

Fiji 17-12 Georgia

Sunday, October 1

Australia 34-14 Portugal

Saturday, October 7

Wales vs Georgia (Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm, ITV1)

Sunday, October 8

Fiji vs Portugal (Stadium de Toulouse, 8pm, ITV4)

Pool D

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost PF PA PD Bonus Pts 1 England 3 3 0 0 132 22 +110 2 14 2 Argentina 3 2 0 1 88 42 +46 1 9 3 Japan 3 2 0 1 82 68 +14 1 9 4 Samoa 3 1 0 2 75 57 +18 2 6 5 Chile 4 0 0 4 27 215 -188 0 0

Fixtures and results

Saturday, September 9

England 27-10 Argentina

Sunday, September 10

Japan 42-12 Chile

Saturday, September 16

Samoa 43-10 Chile

Sunday, September 17

England 34-12 Japan

Friday, September 22

Argentina 19-10 Samoa

Saturday, September 23

England 71-0 Chile

Thursday, September 28

Japan 28-22 Samoa

Saturday, September 30

Argentina 59-5 Chile

Saturday, October 7

England vs Samoa (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Sunday, October 8

Japan vs Argentina (Stade de la Beaujoire, 12pm, ITV1)