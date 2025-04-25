Image credit: Getty Images

Oman has introduced regulations for the use of VPNs and certain applications, such as WhatsApp calls and TikTok, in the country.

According to a report from the Oman Observer, companies running these services can either collaborate directly with telecom providers or work through them, explained a top official from the Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRA) during their annual media briefing on April 23.

The TRA also emphasised that it does not directly ban these applications, but regulates their services through licensing and by encouraging local companies.

Although TikTok is not banned in the country, user issues are attributed to technical reasons.

Additionally, several TikTok users have started accessing the platform without a VPN.

All decisions made by the TRA aim to balance economic considerations with the needs of those benefiting from these services.

The country’s laws are carefully developed, considering feedback from international companies offering these services. The community also has the opportunity to voice its opinion, the official added.