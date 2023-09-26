A video of Selena Gomez and Noah Beck spending time together in Paris has prompted dating rumors, despite Gomez telling the world she was single just last week.

The internet rumor mill is churning after Selena Gomez and Noah Beck appeared to be walking with one another in Paris this week, despite Gomez’s recent attempt to dispel any dating rumors by confirming she is, in fact, single, just a few days ago. Like with any potential celebrity couple, the internet has run with the rumors and various people on TikTok have let the world know how they feel about the prospect of the two stars being an item.

Selena Gomez and Noah Beck Paris sighting sparks dating rumors

Gomez is undoubtedly one of the most famous faces in the world and Beck has no less 33 million TikTok followers – so it’s no surprise that they didn’t need to do much to make the headlines together.

Having both taken in Paris Saint German‘s 4-0 routing of Marseille on Sunday 24, the pair were spotted in amongst an entourage of famous faces, including the likes of Brooklyn and Nicola Beckham, as the Only Murders In The Building Star took time to pose for selfies with a group of fans waiting outside.

Oddly enough, Gomez can actually be seen walking tightly alongside a man in a PSG hoodie during the video and, while it’s not confirmed whether he is a friend of Gomez’s or a member of her security entourage, she certainly doesn’t appear to be standing close to Beck, who can be spotted in the background from the 15-second mark onwards:

Beck rumors come days after Gomez confirms she’s single

While Gomez is certainly no stranger to seeing her name crop up in dating rumors, having spent her entire adult life filling the back pages of gossip columns through just existing, she may feel slightly miffed about the latest set of claims about her, given she made an obvious attempt at addressing them just two days before she attended the match in Paris.

Taking to TikTok, where rather remarkably her impressive following of 59.5 million is still dwarfed by her Instagram following of 430 million, Gomez mouthed along to a popular sound about being single.

“Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me, b****, y’all be safe out there!” Gomez lipsynced as she waved jokingly at the camera, in what appeared to be a rather blunt confirmation of the fact that she is not looking for company at the moment.

Gomez’ alleged new partner Beck is best known for previously dating fellow TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio, though the pair split after around two years together back in 2022.

TikTok reacts to the rumors

Though the pair didn’t even look particularly close (or anywhere near each other in fact) during the video, social media still had a lot to say about the rumors.

Some fans appeared to be pretty pleased by the suggestion, with one TikTok user writing: “Noah and Selena I would never imagine but love itt”. Another wrote: “I love that for them honestly”.

Others were more skeptical, however, with a less enthused TikTokker dismissively writing: “They did not leave together it was a group of friends”.

This sentiment was echoed by another nonplussed user who claimed people shipping the couple were “reaching”.

Whatever the truth is, whether it’s Hollywood’s biggest new couple or simply a ‘reach’, it looks like we’ll just have to wait and see, for now.