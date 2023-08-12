Run-DMC have given fans an electrifying final performance during Yankee Stadium’s Hip Hop 50 concert which took place this weekend in New York.

The iconic rap group hit the stage on Friday (August 11) at the tail-end of the concert which was spearheaded by Mass Appeal in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop.

Both Joesph “Rev. Run” Simmons, and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels performed a slew of their classic hits including “It’s Like That,” “Sucker MC’s,” “It’s Tricky,” “Walk This Way,” and “My Adidas.”

Aside from the hard-hitting production, the heartbeat of each record was driven by the late Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell’s precise turntables scratches. The legendary DJ was gunned down in 2002 at a New York recording studio.

At the end of Run-DMC’s performance, their famous red, Black, and white logo flashed on the screen with the message, “JMJ 4EVER” which was a nod to the pioneering DJ.

Check out the memorable performance below:

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group first teased their retirement back in January when DMC did an interview with Rock the Bells,

“Run-DMC is over,” he said. “The only way Run-DMC gets back together is if The Beatles get back together. Can that happen?”

Prior to Run-DMC’s performance, Nas surprised fans with a special guest appearance from Ms. Lauryn Hill during his performance at the star-studded event.

“Right now I feel like I’m in the only place I should be. Since ’73, Hip Hop was born for you and me,” the Queensbridge legend said before introducing Hill to an eruption from the crowd as she performed “Nobody.”

The duo moved into their It Was Written classic collab “If I Ruled The World” and then Lauryn Hill took centerstage for “Ready or Not,” “Doo Wop (That Thing),” “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “Fu-Gee-La.”

Nas also brought out Kool G Rap and finished off his set with “One Mic” before exiting the stage.

It was a historic night in honor of Hip Hop’s birthday as thousands of fans filled the entire stadium to honor the culture in its birthplace.

Other performers at the star-studded show included the reuniting of Wu-Tang Clan, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Ice Cube, Fat Joe, Lupe Fiasco, Eve, Lil Kim, Remy Ma and Trina.

The concert also paid homage to trailblazers who helped pave the way like Kurtis Blow, Kool Herc, Grandmaster Caz, Roxanne Shante, Melle Mel and the Sugarhill Gang.

There was even a special appearance by The Captain and New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter who fired up the crowd in the stadium he once called home.