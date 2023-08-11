Run-DMC have earned their status as Hip Hop pioneers — and the legends have been honored with the ultimate New York City honor.

In a press release sent to HipHopDX on Thursday (August 10), it was revealed that Rev. Joseph “Run” Simmons and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels have been honored by New York City mayor Eric Adams with an official “Run-DMC Day.”

The Run-DMC Pop-Up Celebration presented by adidas Originals was held on Wednesday (August 9) and paid homage to their success as timeless icons who have authentically embodied the Originals brand and championed Superstars throughout their career. But that wasn’t all.

“Coinciding with the group’s Friday (August 11) return to headline the Hip Hop 50 Live Concert, the pop-up gives fans access to merchandise from Barriers Worldwide and the Crate NY in addition to coolers in partnership with Igloo and other Run-DMC novelty merchandise items,” read the press release, which revealed that the group’s partnership with adidas — dating back to the 1980s — was still going strong.

Run-DMC’s performance at the Hip Hop 50 Live Concert will mark the first time the collective has performed since April, when they thought they were going to play their final concert.

In an interview with Rock The Bells back in January, DMC said the iconic group would be closing the curtain on live performances with what was to be their “last ever” show at New York’s Madison Square Garden in the spring.

“Run-DMC is over,” he said. “The only way Run-DMC gets back together is if The Beatles get back together. Can that happen?”

“The final show that we are ever going to do is going to be at Madison Square Garden in April,” DMC continued. “It’s going to be the last episode of the documentary we’re doing. Run-DMC’s last show ever. ‘Cause it’s time for Run to go be Paul McCartney and me to be John Lennon. We done did what we could do.”

DMC went onto tease appearances from fellow luminaries like Ice-T and the Wu-Tang Clan during the homecoming concert.

“The show is going to be like The Last Waltz by The Band,” he added. “We’re doing that movie idea. You’ll see Ice-T come and do a song with us. You’ll see Wu-Tang come do a song with us. Anybody can buy a ticket to the show.”

Thankfully, McDaniels was wrong about it being their last show, as they performed at Rock The Bells in Queens, New York and will also be performing at Yankee Stadium for Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary.

Known for hits like “It’s Tricky” and “It’s Like That,” Run-DMC — comprised of Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and the late Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell — first hit the scene in 1983 with the release of their self-titled album.

Increasing their audience base by tapping into rock music, matched with iconic style, the “new school” rappers quickly reached superstardom. In 2016, the trio were honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, solidifying their mark on Hip Hop culture.