PARIS – Holger Rune asked for a spectator to be removed at the French Open on Friday, claiming the man shouted aggressively at him after Rune showed frustration by slamming his towel into his towel box.

Rune was playing Frenchman Quentin Halys on Court Philippe-Chatrier when the incident happened near the end of the third set of the Dane’s 4-6, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 third-round win.

Rune, the No. 10 seed, said the man took exception to the way he threw his towel down.

“The guy was yelling aggressive with me, he reach(ed) out for me,” he said. “I thought this was very strange, because I did not do anything against him and he should not interact with a player on the court. It’s a bit embarrassing.

Denmark’s Holger Rune speaks with the chair umpire during his five-set win over Quentin Halys on Friday to reach the fourth round at the French Open at Roland Garros. Franco Arland/Getty Images

“I told the supervisor that I would prefer him not being there, because it was a bit uncomfortable. They said they’d check the video, and if it was true what I said they would get him away. I guess they checked, and I didn’t see him for the rest of the match.”

Rune felt he was blameless.

“I am allowed to hit the towel into my towel box, I didn’t do anything against him. I think maybe he got annoyed that I threw the towel in my towel box. But I can do whatever I want with my towel box as long as I’m keeping respect for everyone, which I believe I did, and the umpire believed so because I didn’t get any warning.”

Roland-Garros has earned a reputation in recent years for rowdy and sometimes unsettling behaviour – with particular hostility reserved for opponents of French players.

American player Taylor Fritz and Belgian David Goffin have been upset by the behavior of home fans in the past two years.

Rune was upset by only the one fan this time.

“I was actually very happy about the rest of the crowd,” he said. “They were very respectful.”

He plays eighth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the fourth round.