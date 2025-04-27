Drag performer Bianca Castro-Arabejo, who was known as reality television star Jiggly Caliente on RuPaul’s Drag Race, died Sunday at age 44, days after her family reported she was hospitalised for a serious infection.

Castro-Arabejo, who became a judge on Drag Race Philippines in 2022, scrapped plans to appear on the coming season after a recent hospitalisation for a “severe infection” and a leg amputation surgery, her family said in a statement on her Instagram page.

She died early on Sunday, her family said in another statement.

“A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity,” her family said Sunday. “She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world.”

Castro-Arabejo competed on the fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and later on RuPaul’s Drag Race Allstars.

“Her talent, truth, and impact will never be forgotten, and her legacy will continue to slay – always,” said a statement from RuPaul’s Drag Race posted on social media. “We’re holding her family, friends, and fans close in our hearts during this difficult time.”