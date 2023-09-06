It’s hard to believe that in 2018 – just over five years ago – conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh was discussing a “leftist coup,” an ongoing effort by the left to “drive Donald Trump out of office” that “intensifies each and every day.”

And for five years now, those attacks have in fact intensified each and every day.

The ongoing assault on the top political candidate for the Republican Party has culminated in recent months with multiple indictments from left-wing prosecutors, countless charges, and the potential for many years in prison.

Limbaugh, on an August 2018 broadcast, predicted the current atmosphere, accurately explaining that no matter what they try to do to Trump, people who voted for him will never stop offering their support.

“The people that voted for Trump are never going to abandon him,” he told listeners. “I don’t care what [Special Counsel Robert] Mueller does. I don’t care what the media does. I don’t care what anybody. They’re never gonna abandon him.”

Mueller at the time was searching for evidence of collusion between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. He would find none. Limbaugh went on to explain why Republican voters weren’t going to abandon the then-President.

“You know why? They elected him knowing who he is. And in many cases, they admire who he is. But none of that matters,” he pointed out. “He is the one person standing in the way of them losing their country. In their minds, that’s what’s at stake.”

Rush Limbaugh: The people that voted for Trump are never going to abandon him. I don’t care what Mueller does. I don’t care what the media does. They’re never gonna abandon him. You know why? They elected him knowing who he is. And in many cases, they admire who he is. Aug 23,… pic.twitter.com/8bhqxLyc9O — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@WojPawelczyk) July 13, 2023

Trump Voters Will Never Abandon Their Candidate

Perhaps the most amazing part of the comments by Rush Limbaugh pointing out that voters will simply never abandon Trump is how much of it remains truly relevant even to this day.

He explains perfectly how centrist Republicans either do not understand or do not care that a significant voting bloc fears their country is being destroyed by the Democrats.

“Trump,” he states, “is seen as the only thing in the way.”

“That’s why they’re never gonna abandon him.”

Limbaugh goes on to point out that this won’t deter Democrats and the media from trying to force the American people to walk away. And he accurately forecasts liberals will keep going until they reach the ultimate goal – being able to laugh in your face.

“It’s gonna make them even more committed to get rid of Trump. Folks, they can’t wait,” he said.

“The Never Trumper conservatives, the inside-the-Beltway establishment people, the media, they can’t wait for the day, in their minds, they’re dreaming of it, Trump’s gone, and they can’t wait to go on TV and go (raspberry) to 60 million of you.”

“They can’t wait to go on TV and mock you and laugh at you and tell you don’t you ever try this again,” Limbaugh continued. “They can’t wait to tell you what they really think of you, which isn’t much at all.”

We’ve watched it happen in real time these last few weeks. They’ve been cheering for Trump’s imprisonment for years now. And they may finally get what they’ve always wanted due to the ongoing political persecution.

This is part of the establishments plan. Anyone who dares to help President Trump will be harassed & bullied as a lesson to anyone even thinking about helping Trump all because of what the late Great Rush Limbaugh stated… pic.twitter.com/a3jqH1EyZj — Lou (@loudepetris) August 23, 2023

Newt: The Political Persecution is Strengthening Trump

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich echoed Limbaugh’s assessment that Trump voters will never abandon him, blasting the Democrat-fueled indictments against Trump as an “absurdity” that will only serve to get him nominated “by a landslide.”

“Let’s just be clear what’s going on,” said Gingrich. “The left is afraid of Donald Trump. He is the one outsider who has shaken their whole system and they’re willing to destroy the law in order to destroy Trump.”

“I think in the end, this is going to nominate Trump by a landslide and the nomination will be over by February 1st,” he added.

Newt Gingrich: Trump Will Get Nomination by a ‘Landslide’ “… let’s be clear what’s going on. The left is afraid of Donald Trump. He is the one outsider who has shaken their whole system. And they’re willing to destroy the law in order to destroy Trump.”@newtgingrich pic.twitter.com/rVPzyqZjaR — UngaTheGreat (@UngaTheGreat) August 16, 2023

In the few short days after Trump’s mugshot was released, his campaign raised over $7 million. After four indictments, the former President is still the favorite to win the nomination and beat Joe Biden in the presidential election.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll shows President Trump leading the primary field by nearly 40 points, while a New York Post/Leger poll has President Trump leading Joe Biden 44 percent to 41 percent.

Limbaugh, the conservative icon, radio legend, prognosticator, and conscience of the Republican Party, passed away in 2021 at the age of 70 after battling Stage IV lung cancer.

He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Trump at the State of the Union address in 2020.