Leading Formula One drivers have condemned the intense heat in which they had to race at the Qatar Grand Prix, describing it as “dangerous” and “unacceptable”.

Max Verstappen won the race at the Lusail circuit on Sunday but, when it came to a close, many drivers had been suffering in dizzying temperatures of up to 50C (122F) in their cockpits.

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon revealed he had vomited inside his helmet because of the extreme temperature. Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll said he had been in danger of losing consciousness, while Williams’s Alex Albon had to attend the medical centre owing to heat exhaustion. Logan Sargeant, his teammate, was forced to retire while suffering from dehydration, having been ill with flu earlier in the week. Both Stroll and Albon had to be helped from their cars by team members after the race.

The Mercedes driver George Russell, who is a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, said he too had come close to losing consciousness and was explicit in stating that drivers’ lives should not be put at risk.

“It was beyond the limit of what is acceptable,” he said. “Over 50% of the grid said they were feeling sick, couldn’t drive and were close to passing out. You don’t want to be passing out at the wheel when you are driving at 200mph, and that is how I felt at times.”

Lando Norris, who was third in Qatar, was equally forthright. “We found the limit and it is sad we had to find it this way,” the McLaren driver said. “It is never a nice situation to be in when people are ending up in the medical centre or passing out. Clearly, when you have people who end up retiring or in such a bad state it is too much. It is too dangerous.”

Lewis Hamilton wipes sweat from his eyes. Photograph: DPPI/Shutterstock

The conditions in Qatar were something of a perfect storm. The high temperatures were exacerbated when fears over tyre safety caused the FIA to mandate a three-stop race. This meant the drivers could push to the limit for every lap with no concern on tyre wear. They did so on a circuit consisting almost completely of high-speed corners, making it one of the most physically demanding tracks on the calendar.

Valtteri Bottas was also highly critical. “The feeling is like torture,” the Alfa Romeo driver said. “I think it’s getting to the limit and someone is going to have a heat stroke.”

The issue compounded a bad weekend for the race promoters in Qatar, with the tyre issues squarely blamed on their continued use of the high “pyramid” kerbs, which Pirelli had previously identified at Lusail in 2021 as causing tyre blowouts but which had not been changed for this meeting. The race is due to be held in December next year, when it will be cooler, but Norris was clear he did not believe F1 should have reached the point of taking risks with safety in the first place.

“I know that next year this race is later on in the season but it is still something that needs to be addressed,” he said. “I am sure we will speak about it because it shouldn’t have happened in the first place.”