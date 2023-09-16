A WOMAN has claimed she was sexually assaulted by Russell Brand when she was just 16 and he was 31.

In an explosive expose by The Times, the alleged victim, who has been named Alice, claimed she met the actor while she was still at school and he referred to her as “the child”.

5 Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse by four women, including one aged just 16 Credit: YOUTUBE/RUSSELL BRAND

5 Russell Brand’s wife Laura has remained silent since the allegations were made Credit: David Dyson, Darren Fletcher – The Sun

As reported by The Times, the young teen claimed to be in a controlling and emotionally abusive relationship with Brand for around a three month period.

She also alleged in shocking claims the comedian, now 48, sexually assaulted her and forced her to perform oral sex.

Alice told The Times she had to punch Brand in the abdomen to try and stop the alleged attack.

It comes as Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse by four women.

The four alleged victims have claimed that Brand attacked them between 2006 and 2013 at the height of his fame.

Their claims range from rape, to sexual assault, to emotional and physical abuse.

It comes after the comedian uploaded a video denying all claims.

He stated although he had been “promiscuous” in his past, he said he “absolutely refutes” the “serious” claims made against him.

In a video posted to his X, formerly known as Twitter, the 48-year-old blasted the allegations as ” extremely egregious and aggressive attacks”.

He revealed the claims put to him in “two extremely disturbing letters” from two media organisations stemmed from his time in “the mainstream”.

Brand explained he had received a letter and an email detailing a list of allegations against him.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said: “Amidst this litany of astonishing rather baroque attacks, often very serious allegations, that I absolutely refute.

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies.

“And as I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.

It comes after:

“Now, during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual.

“I was always transparent about that. Then almost too transparent, and I’m being transparent about it now as well.”

He stressed he “absolutely denies” the potentially life-changing allegations.

Amid the bombshell claims, Brand’s sister-in-law Kirsty Gallacher, has shown support by sharing the comedian’s video on her Instagram.

However, she has not posted any further comments or statement in light of the devastating allegations.

His wife, Laura Gallacher has deleted her Instagram account and kept silent since the claims were made against, with whom she is expecting her third child.

Andrew Tate spoke out earlier today after Brand uploaded his intense monologue through the night.

He wrote on social media: “Welcome to the club @rustyrockets,”and a photo with the caption: “on my way to fight the crazy b**** allegations.”

Meanwhile Elon Musk has also replied to Brand’s Tweet sharing the video, and wrote: “Of course. They don’t like competition.”

Channel 4 is releasing a 90 minute Dispatches special tonight that will expose behaviour by an A-list celebrity.

There has been no indication Brand will feature in the programme.

A source told The Mirror: “This programme has been years in the making and is being edited up to the last minute.”

The Channel 4 TV guide lists tonight’s programme as ‘New: Dispatches Special. A 90-minute special Dispatches investigation’.

Despite serious claims made against him, Brand is still set to perform in front of thousands at Wembley tonight.

The comedian is yet to cancel the sold out gig for 2,000 people at Troubadour Wembley Park in London.

In his video, Brand also said there were calls for his Community Festival in Hay-on-Wye to be cancelled.

Russell Brand’s video transcript in full Hello there, you awakening wonders. Now this isn’t the usual type of video we make on this channel where we critique, attack and undermine the news in all its corruption because in this story I am the news. I have received two extremely disturbing letters – well a letter and an email. One from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper, listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks as well as some pretty stupid stuff – like my community festival should be stopped, that I shouldn’t be able to attack mainstream media narratives on this channel. But amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque, attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute. These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream – when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies, and as I have written about extensively in my books I was very very promiscuous Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent. And I’m being transparent about it now as well. And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal that I absolutely deny makes me question is there another agenda at play? Particularly when we have seen coordinated media attacks before – like with Joe Rogan when he dared to take a medicine that the mainstream media didn’t approve of and we saw a spate of headlines from media outlets across the world using the same language. I’m aware that you guys have been saying in the comments for a while ‘Watch out Russell, they are coming for you, you are getting too close to the truth, Russell Brand did not kill himself’. I know that a year ago there was a spate of articles ‘Russell Brand is a conspiracy theorist, Russell Brand’s right wing’. I’m aware of news media making phone calls, sending letters to people I know for ages and ages. It’s been clear to me or at least it feels to me like there’s a serious and concerted agenda to control these kind of spaces and these kind of voices and I mean my voice along with your voice. I don’t mind them using my books and my stand up to talk about my promiscuous consensual conduct in the past. What I seriously refute are these very very serious criminal allegations. Also it’s worth mentioning that there are witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the narratives that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct apparently in what seems to me to be a coordinated attack Now I don’t want to get into this any further because of the serious nature of the allegations, but I feel like I’m being attacked and plainly they are working very closely together We are obviously going to look into this matter because it’s very, very serious. In the meantime I want you to stay close, stay awake but more important than any of that if you can, please, stay free.

5 Kirsty Gallacher has shown her support for Brand by sharing his video Credit: Getty

5 The comedian’s sister-in-law backed him by posting his denial on social media Credit: instagram