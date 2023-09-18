The father of Russell Brand has accused the BBC of pursuing a “vendetta” against his son who faces sexual assault allegations from multiple women in the UK and US.

Ron Brand has questioned why BBC News had led its bulletins on “unproven accusations of 15 years ago” concerning his son after four women alleged they were attacked between 2006 and 2013.

Russell Brand vehemently denies all allegations against him.

The comedian’s father intervention comes as MPs said on Monday a criminal investigation should take place over allegations first reported by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 on Saturday.

According to The Times, more women have now made contact over Brand’s behaviour since the claims emerged. The BBC said it was investigating claims that complaints made against Brand during his time at the broadcaster were ignored.

On the 80-year-old’s Facebook page, Mr Brand wrote: “Is this seriously the most important thing happening in the World? Immigrants? Cost of Living? 10s of thousands killed in Ukraine? Who is Prioritising at BBC News? Who is really driving this Vendetta?

In a separate post he added: “With many Struggling to pay bills. The unproven accusations of 15 Years ago take lead on BBC News?” The Telegraph has approached Mr Brand for further comment.

